New BYU Offensive Tackle Andrew Gentry Discusses His Injury Return Timeline
Going into the transfer portal cycle, BYU had a need at the offensive tackle position. The Cougars filled that need by signing former Michigan right tackle and former priority recruit Andrew Gentry.
Gentry started two games for Michigan in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury against Michigan State. He joined BYU Sports Nation on Friday and provided an update on his injury return timeline.
"I'll miss you know a little bit of spring ball and different things like that. So for me, the plan right now is to get healthy as fast as I can, get rehabbed, get 100%, and then I'll be playing tackle, hopefully....it's just going in there and competing really, and that's what I told coaches. I'm not in this to ask for a guaranteed starting spot or anything like that. I know that's earned, and there's a lot of guys that have put blood, sweat and tears into this program and so I'm gonna put that blood, sweat and tears right with them and earn my spot right and do it that way."
Gentry confirmed that the foot injury he suffered last season was a Lisfranc - an injury that can take a long time to heal. Gentry was wearing a boot on his foot for the interview, but he expects the boot to come off as early as next week.
"Just one more week," Gentry said when asked about his boot. "So hopefully in a week [I] get out of the boot and then I can start walking around like a normal person."
"Not 100% sure yet," Gentry said on when he will be medically cleared. "We're looking sometime in April, Mayish right now...really just trying to do as fast as we can to get back and healthy and ready to go for the season."
If Gentry is fully healthy by Fall camp, he will be a favorite to win one of the starting tackle positions. Before his injury, Gentry was the highest-graded offensive lineman for Michigan last season. He didn't allow a quarterback pressure in 115 total snaps.
Gentry's injury recovery will be one of the most important storylines for the BYU offense this offseason.