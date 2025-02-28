Newcomers on the 2025 BYU Football Spring Roster
The 2025 BYU football season is officially underway. The Cougars kicked off Spring camp on Thursday under sunny skies in Provo. 39 newcomers were on the roster, a roster that will need to be trimmed to 105 by the first game. There were 123 players on the roster on the first day of Spring camp. Here are the names, positions, and jersey numbers of the newcomers on BYU's 2025 Spring roster.
- 13 - Tausili Akana (Defensive End)
- 15 - Lamason Waller III (Wide Receiver)
- 19 - Corey Johnson (Cornerback)
- 20 - Cannon DeVries (Cornerback)
- 20 - Carsen Ryan (Tight End)
- 21 - Carson Suesue (Linebacker)
- 23 - Pierson Watson (Linebacker)
- 25 - Cale Breslin (Running Back)
- 26 - Garrison Grimes (Deep Snapper)
- 31 - Fuller Shurtz (Kicker)
- 36 - Kason Krebs (Running Back)
- 37 - Joseph Douglas (Safety)
- 38 - Logan Payne (Running Back)
- 38 - Liutai Kinikini (Safety)
- 39 - Crew Clark (Safety)
- 41 - Luke Hanchett (Tight End)
- 41 - Tyler Payne (Linebacker)
- 43 - Naki Tuakoi (Linebacker)
- 43 - Ty Smith (Deep Snapper)
- 47 - Berkley Alfrey (Linebacker)
- 49 - Boyd Sorensen (Defensive End)
- 52 - Vincent Tautua (Defensive End)
- 57 - Keanu Tanuvasa (Defensive Tackle)
- 58 - Porter Small (Defensive End)
- 62 - Cooper McMullin (Offensive Line)
- 64 - Kyle Sfarcioc (Offensive Line)
- 65 - Brigham Alexander (Offensive Line)
- 68 - Andrew Williams (Offensive Line)
- 69 - Justice Ena (Offensive Line)
- 75 - Andrew Gentry (Offensive Line)
- 76 - Jeff Lewis (Offensive Line)
- 78 - Ethan Thomason (Offensive Line)
- 84 - Kila Keone (Wide Receiver)
- 86 - Cole Clement (Tight End)
- 88 - Tucker Kelleher (Tight End)
- 90 - Hunter Clegg (Defensive End)
- 91 - Cooper Ross (Defensive End)
- 92 - Saimone Davis (Defensive End)
- 94 - Anisi Purcell (Defensive Tackle)
