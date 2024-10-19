No. 13 BYU Scores Game-Winning Touchdown on Miraculous Drive, Remains Unbeaten
Trailing 31-28 with 9:28 remaining against no. 13 BYU, Oklahoma State got the ball back for a chance to take the lead. The Cowboys marched slowly but surely down the field, traveling 76 yards in 17 plays for the score. The possession took 8:26 off the clock and gave Oklahoma State a 35-31 lead with 1:13 remaining in regulation.
On the ensuing possession, BYU needed 75 yards and a score to keep their perfect record intact. With two timeouts at their disposal, BYU handed the keys of the offense to junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff had struggled earlier in the game, particularly in the first half when he threw two interceptions.
It didn't matter - Retzlaff was ready to deliver when it mattered most.
The drive got off to a slow start. BYU quickly found itself in a 4th & 7 from its own 28 yard-line. On fourth down, Retzlaff bought some time before delivering a strike to Chase Roberts just beyond the marker. BYU's perfect season was alive, but it was hanging on by a thread.
Two plays later from the BYU 38-yard line, Retzlaff got loose on the outside and ran for 27 yards and a first down to the Oklahoma State 35. With 19 seconds remaining, BYU was 35 yards away from the endzone.
On 2nd & 10, Jake Retzlaff dropped back and delivered a strike to Darius Lassiter 23 yards downfield. The throw was perfectly placed between a cluster of Oklahoma State defenders, then Lassiter did the rest, making a pair of Oklahoma State defenders miss for the score. Lavell Edwards Stadium erupted as BYU took a 38-35 lead with 11 seconds remaining.
With the win, BYU improves to 7-0 this season and 4-0 in conference play. Retzlaff finished 13/26 for 218 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He also added 81 rushing yards on 9 carries and a touchdown.
Darius Lassiter finished with 6 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown, the game-winner.
With the loss, Oklahoma State falls to 0-4 in conference play and 3-4 on the season.