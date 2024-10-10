No. 14 BYU Football vs Arizona Has Sold Out
The BYU-Arizona game has sold out, BYU athletics announced on Wednesday evening. No. 14 BYU will host the Arizona Wildcats for a chance to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. This game is important for both teams: the Cougars are looking to remain in the thick of the conference title hunt, and the Wildcats are looking for a bounce-back win after losing to Texas Tech last weekend. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Show will be onsite to feature the game and Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will be on the call.
This is the third sellout in as many home games this season. BYU has sold out both of its home games this season against Southern Illinois and Kansas State. However, those games didn't sellout until a few hours before kickoff. BYU-Arizona sold out three days before kickoff.
BYU's national ranking, conference title hopes and unblemished record combined with the anticipation of Big Noon Kickoff makes this one of the more anticipated home games over the last decade.
Lavell Edwards Stadium is the biggest venue in the Big 12. Renovations were made during the offseason that slightly reduced the total capacity. BYU exceeded that capacity in both home games this season.
Southern Illinois attendance: 63,712
Kansas State attendance: 64,201