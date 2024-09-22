No. 22 BYU Opens as a Slight Underdog Against Baylor
Despite starting 4-0 and knocking off no. 13 Kansas State on Saturday night, BYU will be the underdog once again this week. The DraftKings sportsbook released the opening betting line for BYU at Baylor. The Cougars opened as a 2.0-point underdog. The line started moving in Baylor's favor. As of this writing, Baylor is favored by 2.5.
BYU has thrived in the underdog role this season. The Cougars been underdogs in both games against P4 teams this season. In those two games, BYU has beaten the spread by an average of 25 points.
BYU Ranked in the Latest AP Poll
Following a dominant win over no. 13 Kansas State on Saturday night, BYU jumped into the AP poll coming in at no. 22. This is the first BYU has been ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2022. BYU was also ranked no. 22 in the Coaches Poll.
Four other Big 12 teams are also in the latest interation of the AP Top 25: Utah (10), Iowa State (18), Oklahoma State (20), and Kansas State (23). Fellow Big 12 teams UCF and Arizona also received votes. Former BYU opponent SMU received a few votes after putting up 66 points on TCU.
Here is the full AP Top 25 after week four:
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.