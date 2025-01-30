Oddsmakers Rank BYU Football One of the Top Big 12 Contenders in 2025
Spring camp for the 2025 college football season will be here before we know it. Oddsmakers have started to release betting odds for the 2025 Big 12 championship. According to FanDuel sportsbook, BYU is one of the top four contenders to win the Big 12 championship. BYU's odds to win the conference are +750, tied for the third best odds and just behind Kansas State and Arizona State.
Here are the betting odds for each Big 12 team to win
- Kansas State +550
- Arizona State +550
- BYU +700
- Baylor +700
- Kansas +750
- Texas Tech +950
- Iowa State +1000
- TCU +1600
- Colorado +1600
- Utah +1900
- Oklahoma State +3000
- West Virginia +3000
- Cincinnati +3500
- UCF +3500
- Houston +5000
- Arizona +6500
It's notable that BYU doesn't play any of the other four teams in the top five in the regular season. On paper, BYU's 2025 schedule is favorable.
The Big 12 is the most volatile league of the Power Four leagues and the odds reflect that. The Big 12 is the only league without a team that has better than +500 odds to win the championship. Going into the 2024 season, for example, BYU was picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Meanwhile, teams like Utah and Oklahoma State were picked to finish near the top of the conference.
Being picked near the top hasn't always meant much in the Big 12, but it is a nod to BYU's performance in 2024 and a recognition of the production coming back in 2025.
