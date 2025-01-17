Offensive Lineman Ethan Thomason Has Enrolled at BYU
One of BYU's top recruits in the 2023 class has returned from his mission and enrolled at BYU. On Friday, Ethan Thomason's father posted an update on Ethan on "X". Ethan returned home from his mission in the days after Christmas and almost immediately enrolled at BYU.
Since Thomason is enrolled, he will be eligible to compete during Spring camp. He will likely be eased into participation since he was just on a mission a few weeks ago.
Thomas, an offensive tackle, joins the program at a perfect time. He won't be needed right away in 2025. He will have a year to shake the mission rust and prepare to compete for a starting job in 2026.
Thomason was one of the top signings of the 2023 recruiting class. He picked BYU over competing offers from Utah, Arizona State, Stanford, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Virginia among others.
Thomason is a massive offensive line prospect, listed at 6'8, 315 pounds. His size is not the only reason he was coveted by schools across the country. He's also very smart with a 4.0 GPA, he moves extremely well at his size, and he is very physical. Thomason has the potential to be a multi-year starter at tackle for the Cougars.