PFF Names BYU Wide Receiver Chase Roberts Top 10 WR in 2026 NFL Draft
Chase Roberts heads into 2025 as the go-to wide receiver for the BYU football program. The senior from American Fork is also one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft according to Pro Football Focus.
PFF put out a list of the top 10 college wide receivers and Roberts made the cut at no. 8. Roberts is one of only two Big 12 wide receivers on the list, joining ASU star Jordyn Tyson.
Roberts led BYU in receiving last season with 854 yards and 52 receptions. He left the bowl game early with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss Spring camp. He is expected to be fully healthy for Fall camp.
Over his career, he has tallied over 1,700 receiving yards on 116 receptions.
Getting Roberts back for the 2025 season looked like a major boost at the time of his announcement, but it's even more important now that the full offseason has materialized. When Roberts announced his plans for the 2025 season, BYU was expected to bring back Keelan Marion and Darius Lassiter was applying for another year of eligibility.
Fast forward to today and Roberts is the only one set to return in 2025. Keelan Marion transferred to Miami and Darius Lassiter was not granted an additional year of eligibility.
Roberts will look to eclilpse the 1,000-yard mark in 2025.