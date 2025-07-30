Position Changes and Number Changes on the 2025 BYU Football Roster
Fall Camp is officially underway for the BYU football program. On Wednesday, BYU released the 2025 Fall Camp roster. Several players changed their jersey numbers and a trio of players changed positions.
Position Changes
Three players have changed positions on the roster. Two of the three position changes are players moving to running back. Sani Tuala is up to 270 pounds and will slide inside to play defensive tackle.
- Preston Rex - Running Back (Listed at Safety in 2024)
- Lucky Finau - Running Back (Listed at Linebacker in 2024)
- Sani Tuala - Defensive Tackle (Listed at Defensive End in 2024)
Jersey Number Changes
A long list of player changed their jersey numbers for the 2025 season.
- 0 - Evan Johnson (Wore #21 in 2024)
- 0 - Tei Nacua (Wore #45 in 2024)
- 1 - Therrian Alexander III (Wore #24 in 2024)
- 2 - Jonathan Kabeya (Wore #23 in 2024)
- 3 - McCae Hillstead (Wore #15 in 2024)
- 4 - LJ Martin (Wore #27 in 2024)
- 5 - Cody Hagen (Wore #18 in 2024)
- 7 - Logan Lutui (Wore #59 in 2024)
- 11 - Faletau Satuala (Wore #10 in 2024)
- 17 - Pokaiaua Haunga (Wore #23 in 2024)
- 21 - Miles Hall (Wore #30 in 2024)
- 24 - Payton VanSteenkiste (Wore #38 in 2024)
- 41 - Lucky Finau (Wore #49 in 2024)
- 70 - Ikinasio Tupou (Wore #71 in 2024)
- 71 - Isaiah Jatta (Wore #50 in 2024)
