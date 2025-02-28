Position Changes and Numbers Changes on the 2025 BYU Football Spring Roster
The first day of 2025 BYU Spring camp is in the books. The Cougars kicked off camp with 123 players on the roster. By the first game against Portland State, BYU will need to trim the roster down to 105. There were numerous jersey numbers and position changes on the 2025 Spring roster. We will recap those changes in this article.
Number Changes on the 2025 Spring Roster
A few notable players are changing their jersey numbers for the 2025 season. BYU starting running back LJ Martin will change his jersey number from 27 to 4. Keelan Marion will wear the number 1. Here are all the jersey changes on the roster.
- 0 - Evan Johnson (Wore #21 in 2024)
- 0 - Tei Nacua (Wore #45 in 2024)
- 1 - Keelan Marion (Wore #17 in 2024)
- 1 - Therrian Alexander III (Wore #24 in 2024)
- 2 - Jonathan Kabeya (Wore #23 in 2024)
- 3 - McCae Hillstead (Wore #15 in 2024)
- 4 - LJ Martin (Wore #27 in 2024)
- 17 - Pokaiaua Haunga (Wore #23 in 2024)
- 24 - Payton VanSteenkiste (Wore #38 in 2024)
- 30 - Sione Moa (Wore #41 in 2024)
- 45 - Lucky Finau (Wore #49 in 2024)
- 70 - Ikinasio Tupou (Wore #71 in 2024)
- 71 - Isaiah Jatta (Wore #50 in 2024)
Position Changes on the 2025 Spring Roster
There were six position changes on the roster, primarily along the defensive front seven. The most notable position change is Sani Tuala. Tuala was signed as a defensive end. He will play defensive tackle in 2025. He is listed at 290 pounds on the roster.
True freshman Tyler Payne signed with BYU as a linebacker. He was listed as a running back on the first day of Spring camp.
- Tyler Payne - Running Back (Signed as a linebacker in 2025 recruiting class)
- Koa Eldredge - Wide Receiver (Listed at Safety in 2024)
- Carson Tujague - Defensive Tackle (Listed at Defensive End in 2024)
- Lucky Finau - Running Back (Listed at Linebacker in 2024)
- Nathan Hoke - Defensive End (Listed at Linebacker in 2024)
- Nuuletau Sellesin - Defensive Tackle (Listed at Defensive End in 2024)
- Sani Tuala - Defensive Tackle (Listed at Defensive End in 2024)