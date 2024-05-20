Ranking BYU's Top Position Needs Near the End of the Spring Transfer Window
The Spring transfer portal window has come and gone. At this point, no new transfers can enter the transfer portal. Those players that are already in the transfer portal, however, can take their time to make their college decisions. BYU is still looking to shore up a few positions on the roster. Today, we're ranking BYU's top four position needs.
1. Offensive Tackle
The position that BYU needs to shore up the most is offensive tackle. Behind Brayden Keim and Caleb Etienne, BYU is inexperienced at that position. And during his lone year at BYU last year, Caleb Etienne was in and out of the lineup due to subpar performance.
BYU needs a depth piece at minimum. Ideally, BYU could find a tackle that could compete for the starting job. Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta fits that description. BYU hosted Jatta for an official visit a few days ago.
Jatta was once a coveted recruit when he committed to Deion Sanders in Boulder. After one year at Colorado, Jatta entered the transfer portal. He has picked up offers from a handful of programs, most notably BYU and USC.
He visited both BYU and USC over the last few days. This one looks like a two-way battle for Jatta's services between the Cougars and the Trojans.
2. Defensive Line
2024 signee Danny Saili, who was slated to play a role right away for BYU, entered the transfer portal following Spring camp. Without Saili on the roster, BYU is a little thin along the defensive line. Adding a player here could go a long way in establishing more depth.
The Big 12 features some of the best running backs in the country. BYU will need to stock up talent along the defensive line to compete.
3. Cornerback
Opposite of Jakob Robinson and Marque Collins, BYU is unproven at cornerback. Collins, who transferred in from Weber State, was limited due to injury during Spring camp. Adding a starting-caliber player at this position could avoid BYU needing to play a young players before they're ready.
BYU has a lot of young talent in this room including Marcus McKenzie, Tre Alexander, and Jonathan Kabeya. Ideally, BYU can be patient enough to play them as soon as they're ready.
4. Running Back
LJ Martin, who led BYU in rushing last season, is back for his second year at BYU. He is expected to be the starting running back. After Martin, BYU has two proven backups in Hinckley Ropati and Miles Davis. However, both Davis and Ropati have dealt with multiple injuries during their BYU careers. Over the last ten years, BYU has needed as many as three or four running backs to get through a season. Given the injury history of BYU's running back room, this position looks thin going into Fall camp.
True freshman Pokaiaua Haunga has impressed since joining the program in January. He's a candidate to play right away. Haunga, however, only recently returned home from his mission. Relying on a player who was in the mission field less than a year ago is not ideal.
If a scholarship is available, BYU would do well to add a running back from the transfer portal.