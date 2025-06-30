Ranking Single Season Receiving Leaders for BYU Football Since 2000
As the 2025 BYU football season approaches, we're looking back at the last 25 seasons of BYU football. Today, we're ranking the single-season receiving leaders since 2000. Since 2000, BYU has had just four seasons where receivers have eclipsed 1,000 yards. In 2008, Austin Collie led the nation with over 1,500 receiving yards.
- 2008 Austin Collie (1538)
- 2012 Cody Hoffman (1248)
- 2001 Reno Mahe* (1211)
- 2020 Dax Milne (1188)
- 2011 Cody Hoffman (943)
- 2006 Jonny Harline (935)
- 2014 Mitch Mathews (922)
- 2013 Cody Hoffman (894)
- 2024 Chase Roberts (854)
- 2005 Jonny Harline (853)
- 2009 Dennis Pitta (829)
- 2007 Dennis Pitta (813)
- 2021 Puka Nacua (805)
- 2004 Austin Collie (771)
- 2002 Reno Mahe (771)
- 2015 Mitch Mathews (737)
- 2000 Margin Hooks (718)
- 2022 Puka Nacua (625)
- 2019 Micah Simon (616)
- 2023 Chase Roberts (573)
- 2003 Toby Christensen (547)
- 2016 Nick Kurtz (541)
- 2017 Matt Bushman (520)
- 2018 Matt Bushman (511)
- 2010 JJ Di Luigi (443)
Cody Hoffman became BYU's all-time leading receiver. He is responsible for three of the top eight seasons over the last 25 years.
Returning star Chase Roberts has led BYU in receiving in each of the last two seasons.
