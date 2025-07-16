Ranking Single Season Sack Leaders for BYU Football Since 2000
As the 2025 BYU football season approaches, we're looking back at the last 25 seasons of BYU football. Today, we're ranking the single-season sack leaders since 2000. BYU has not had a player reach double-digit sacks since Bronson Kaufusi did it in 2015. In general, presrruing the quarterback has been a weakness for the BYU defense since 2018. They have loaded up on talent edge rushers to resolve that problem in 2025.
- 2007 Jan Jorgensen (13.5)
- 2012 Kyle Van Noy (13)
- 2015 Bronson Kaufusi (11)
- 2000 Setema Gali (10)
- 2018 Corbin Kaufusi (8.5)
- 2002 Brady Poppinga (8)
- 2014 Bronson Kaufusi (7)
- 2011 Kyle Van Noy (7)
- 2005 Justin Maddox (7)
- 2001 Ryan Denney (7)
- 2017 Corbin Kaufusi (6)
- 2016 Sae Tautu (6)
- 2009 Jan Jorgensen (6)
- 2004 Brady Poppinga & Shaun Nua (6)
- 2003 Brady Poppinga (6)
- 2023 Tyler Batty (5.5)
- 2024 Jack Kelly (5)
- 2010 Vic So'oto (5)
- 2008 Jan Jorgensen (5)
- 2006 Hala Paongo (5)
- 2020 Isaiah Kaufusi & Tyler Batty (4)
- 2013 Kyle Van Noy & Bronson Kaufusi (4)
- 2021 Tyler Batty (3.5)
- 2022 John Nelson (3)
- 2019 Four players (2)
