Ranking Single Season Total Yards Leaders for BYU Football Since 2000
In this story:
As the 2025 BYU football season approaches, we're looking back at the last 25 seasons of BYU football. Today, we're ranking the single-season total yards leaders since 2000. Since 2000, BYU has had just two players total more than 4,000 yards. In 2013, Taysom Hill led BYU in both passing and rushing.
- 2013 Taysom Hill (4282)
- 2008 Max Hall* (4072)
- 2001 Brandon Doman* (3998)
- 2020 Zach Wilson (3946)
- 2006 John Beck* (3877)
- 2007 Max Hall* (3862)
- 2005 John Beck* (3770)
- 2009 Max Hall* (3635)
- 2022 Jaren Hall (3521)
- 2024 Jake Retzlaff (3364)
- 2015 Tanner Mangum (3285)
- 2016 Taysom Hill (2926)
- 2021 Jaren Hall (2890)
- 2014 Christian Stewart (2784)
- 2019 Zach Wilson (2549)
- 2004 John Beck (2527)
- 2010 Jake Heaps (2216)
- 2012 Riley Nelson (2207)
- 2011 Riley Nelson (2109)
- 2018 Zach Wilson (1799)
- 2023 Kedon Slovis (1675)
- 2000 Charlie Peterson (1539)
- 2017 Tanner Mangum (1538)
- 2003 Matt Berry (1345)
- 2002 Bret Engemann (1314)
From 2005-2009, BYU had a five-year stretch where quarterbacks John Beck and Max Hall led the Mountain West in total yards.
Published