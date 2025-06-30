Cougs Daily

Ranking Single Season Total Yards Leaders for BYU Football Since 2000

Casey Lundquist

Oct 3, 2014; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill (4) drops back to pass during the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Utah State won 35-20. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2014; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill (4) drops back to pass during the first half against the Utah State Aggies at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Utah State won 35-20. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the 2025 BYU football season approaches, we're looking back at the last 25 seasons of BYU football. Today, we're ranking the single-season total yards leaders since 2000. Since 2000, BYU has had just two players total more than 4,000 yards. In 2013, Taysom Hill led BYU in both passing and rushing.

  1. 2013 Taysom Hill (4282)
  2. 2008 Max Hall* (4072)
  3. 2001 Brandon Doman* (3998)
  4. 2020 Zach Wilson (3946)
  5. 2006 John Beck* (3877)
  6. 2007 Max Hall* (3862)
  7. 2005 John Beck* (3770)
  8. 2009 Max Hall* (3635)
  9. 2022 Jaren Hall (3521)
  10. 2024 Jake Retzlaff (3364)
  11. 2015 Tanner Mangum (3285)
  12. 2016 Taysom Hill (2926)
  13. 2021 Jaren Hall (2890)
  14. 2014 Christian Stewart (2784)
  15. 2019 Zach Wilson (2549)
  16. 2004 John Beck (2527)
  17. 2010 Jake Heaps (2216)
  18. 2012 Riley Nelson (2207)
  19. 2011 Riley Nelson (2109)
  20. 2018 Zach Wilson (1799)
  21. 2023 Kedon Slovis (1675)
  22. 2000 Charlie Peterson (1539)
  23. 2017 Tanner Mangum (1538)
  24. 2003 Matt Berry (1345)
  25. 2002 Bret Engemann (1314)

From 2005-2009, BYU had a five-year stretch where quarterbacks John Beck and Max Hall led the Mountain West in total yards.

Published
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football