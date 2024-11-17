Redzone Blunders End BYU's Perfect Season Against Kansas
On Saturday night, No. 6 BYU suffered its first loss of the season to the Kansas Jayhawks. BYU had been the team of destiny in 2024, but the magic ran completely out against Kansas. In the end, it was a muffed pooch punt from Jaylon Daniels that setup the game-winning score for Kansas in a ugly, 17-13 game.
Early in the fourth quarter, BYU had a 13-10 lead. On 4th &14, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels had a pooch punt that hit BYU cornerback Evan Johnson, making it a live ball. BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson was aware of the situation and dove on the football, but the ball squirted out and Kansas recovered inside the BYU 10 yard-line. That muffed punt setup the game-winning score for the Jayhawks.
That wasn't the only opportunity that slipped through BYU's fingers in this game - literally. A few plays before the muffed punt, Isaiah Glasker had a near interception slip right through his hands.
In the end, it was BYU's redzone blunders that were the difference in this game. At the end of the first half, BYU was marching deep inside Kansas territory at will. BYU had a first & goal with just under a minute remaining and two timeouts. The whole playbook was at their disposal, but BYU chose to throw a fade route to Mata'ava Ta'ase that was intercepted.
In the first half, BYU had two redzone possessions and came away with only three points.
At the end of the game, BYU had the ball and quickly marched down the field to get inside the redzone at the two-minute timeout. After the timeout, BYU's drive immediately stalled. On 4th & 11, Jake Retzlaff threw to Chase Roberts short of the sticks and the game was over.
BYU's loss to Kansas sets up a potential Big 12 championship elimination game against Arizona State next week. The Sun Devils are playing their best football of the season. On Saturday, Arizona State took down Kansas State in Manhattan to improve to 8-2.