Run Defense and Third Down Stops: Kalani Sitake on BYU Football's Matchup vs UCF This Saturday
Last Friday's win over Oklahoma State was a gritty affair that had BYU fans on the edge of their seats until the final seconds... literally. Much of the stress was due to a breakout game from Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, who had his way with the BYU defense. BYU will face another run-oriented team this weekend in UCF and will have some adjustments to make to force the Knights to beat them through the air. Here's what Kalani Sitake had to say about the Cougars' priorities in a press conference this week:
Sitake had high praise for UCF's offensive versatility, emphasizing their ability to use multiple quarterbacks in an effective way. “They have a dynamic run game,” Sitake said. “They have quarterbacks that can run—I say quarterbacks because all of them can run... They have great skill in the receiver position and a physical, tough O-line.”
Sitake also emphasized the strength of UCF’s defense, pointing out their ability to generate turnovers. “Defensively, they’re stacked,” Sitake observed. “They have athleticism, and they create havoc. They got two pick-sixes against Iowa State, so they’re definitely a dangerous team.”
In their respective press conference this week, UCF’s coaching staff expressed admiration for BYU’s consistency and resilience. They're well aware of the challenge of playing a team that has outperformed all expectations this season. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn noted that BYU's experience and toughness make them a formidable opponent: "They’re a legit team. You can tell how they’re undefeated... They may not have played their best game last week, but they found a way to win, and that’s what really good teams do."
Both coaches are expecting a close game. Sitake knows that his team needs to clean up third-down execution to handle UCF’s offensive attack. “We had to make some adjustments... but now we need to find ways to get out of third downs and force them to punt the ball,” Sitake said, reflecting on lessons learned from last week vs. Oklahoma State.
Sitake concluded by saying, “It’s going to be a lot of fun... but we know this is not a vacation. We’ve got to stay focused and be ready to play.”