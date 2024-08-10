Saturday's Scrimmage will be 'Critical' to Establish the BYU Depth Chart
BYU kicks off the 2024 season three weeks from today. With 21 days to go until gameday, various starting spots are still up for grabs. For Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program, Saturday's scrimmage will be critical to start establishing the two-deep on the depth chart.
“Saturday will be a critical part of our progress," BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said earlier this week. "The scrimmage will be a big deal. I do see some guys stepping up to solidify some depth, but we’re not where we need to be yet on solidifying position groups.”
There are position battles to be settled across the board on defense. The starting cornerback spot opposite of Jakob Robinson is up for grabs. There are 5-7 players competing for both starting spots at safety, and a pecking order needs to be establish along the interior of the defensive line.
On offense, the first-team offense is starting to come together besides the most important position: quarterback. Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon were still splitting first-team reps throughout the week. Ideally, BYU would have a starter named in the next week so that player can start to take most of the reps with the first team.
Gerry Bohanon gained a lot of momentum in the quarterback competition this week. Could Saturday be the day he creates some official separation in terms of division of reps?
When asked about the quarterback competition earlier in camp, Kalani Sitake noted that the first scrimmage would be the most likely opportunity for one of the two quarterbacks to establish some separation.