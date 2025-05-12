SDSU Transfer DB Tayvion Beasley Enters the Transfer Portal
BYU has added some depth to the cornerback room. On Monday, San Diego State transfer Tayvion Beasley signed with BYU according to a report from Pet Nakos of On3Sports. Beasley has bounced around during his college football career.
Beasley played for Deion Sanders at Jackson State as a true freshman in 2022. During that season, he appeared in 11 games and started two games. He had a pair of interecptions including one in the SWAC Championship. According to Pro Football Focus, he also had two pass breakups and he allowed only one touchdown in 123 coverage snaps.
After Jackson State, Beasley followed Coach Prime to Colorado. He spent just a few months in Boulder before entering the transfer portal and committing to San Diego State. At SDSU, he used his redshirt in 2023. In 2024, Beasley primarily played special teams for the Aztecs. Most notably, he was listed as a safety. It's most likely that he will play cornerback at BYU.
He comes to BYU with two years of eligibility remaining.
Beasley was recruited by BYU out of high school. In fact, BYU was the first school to offer him a scholarship clear back in 2019. He eventually picked up competing offers from Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, UNLV, and USC before committing to Jackson State.