Season Tickets Nearly Sold Out for the 2024 BYU Football Season
The BYU football season kicks off in under one week. On Saturday, BYU will kickoff the 2024 season by hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis. In 2023, BYU's first season in the Big 12, season tickets sold out. Going into the 2024 season, less than 500 season tickets remain.
According to the BYU tickets website, 451 season tickets are still available for the 2024 season. All of those tickets are in the upper bowl and 50% of them are in the north endzone. Here is a breakout of the available season tickets and which side of the stadium they are on.
- West: 62
- North: 224
- East: 66
- South: 99
Playing well at home is going to be critical for BYU's success in 2024. BYU plays five teams that are ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Four of those five games will be played in Provo. The Cougars are scheduled to host ranked opponents Kansas State (18), Oklahoma State (17), Arizona (21), and Kansas (22). The only ranked team that BYU will play on the road is Utah (12). If BYU can go 4-2 or better in home games in 2024, they will have a great chance to exceed expectations and get back to a bowl game. A 3-3 record at home would force BYU to beat at least two P4 teams on the road to reach bowl eligibility.
Last year, the opposite was true. Most of BYU's most difficult games were road games. BYU played at Arkansas, at Kansas, at Texas, at TCU, at West Virginia, and at Oklahoma State. The Cougars went 1-5 in those six games.
2024 BYU Home Schedule
8/31 - Southern Illinois
9/21 - Kansas State
10/12 - Arizona
10/18 - Oklahoma State
11/16 - Kansas
11/23 - Houston