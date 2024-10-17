Six BYU True Freshmen That Could See More Playing Time in Back Half of Schedule
BYU is 6-0 and has received a lot of contributions from true freshmen. Today, we're highlighting six true freshmen that could see more playing time in the back half of the regular season.
1. Viliami Po'uha - DE
Viliami Po'uha had a a major impact on BYU's win over Arizona despite playing only 18 plays. Po'uha pressured Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita on his first interception. The pressure didn't allow Fifita to step into the throw, creating an underthrow that Tanner Wall intercepted. Po'uha, who returned from his mission last year, beat his man to the inside and hit Fifita as he threw the pass. Viliami Po'uha is the son of BYU defensive line coach Sione Po'uha.
Po'uha played a career high 18 snaps against Arizona and he finished with two quarterback pressures, two tackles, and one defensive stop. A stop is defined as a tackle that constitutes a failure for the offense.
Po'uha had played just 16 snaps this season before the game against Arizona. He more than doubled his career reps by playing 18 snaps against the Wildcats. Po'uha already has the requisite size to contribute at 6'3 and 260 pounds. If Saturday is any indication, it appears Po'uha is learning the playbook and executing his assignments well enough to warrant more playing time.
2. Sione Moa - RB
Sione Moa started this season as the fifth-string running back. After injuries decimated the running back position in September, Moa got the starting nod against Kansas State. He made the most of his opportunities in that game, finishing with 76 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.
LJ Martin is BYU's best running back. The backup job has been held by Hinckley Ropati, but there could be an opportunity for Moa to get some of those reps once he's back from injury this week.
3. Ryner Swanson - TE
Ryner Swanson has played sparingly in 2024. He has five receptions this year for 33 yards. Swanson is one of the most talented players on the roster, he just needs a little more time to develop as a blocker. If he can improve a little in that area and grow more comfortable with the playbook, he could start getting more reps and more targets in the back half of the 2024 season.
4. Pokaiaua Haunga - RB
Pokaiaua Haunga is another running back that has played while LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati get healthy. He only has 12 carries this season but he has averaged 4.7 yards per carry for a total of 56 yards. He also has 4 receptions for 44 yards. Haunga is an exceptional wide receiver out of the backfield. Even with a healthy Martin and Ropati, we think Haunga could grow into a role as a receiver out of the backfield. He has been used in that role in games against Kansas State and Arizona. Haunga has the capability to motion to the outside and become a mismatch against linebackers.
5. Faletau Satuala - S
BYU is getting a lot of production from safeties Tanner Wall and Crew Wakley right now. While it does appear that those two are firmly entrenched as starters, the BYU staff has rotated a lot of young players into games this season. Faletau Satuala, the top prospect in the state of Utah in the 2024 class, has played for BYU at safety this season. Satuala has played 60 snaps including some critical ones against Kansas State.
If Satuala can grow more comfortable with the playbook, he will be too talented to keep off the field. We believe he's a candidate to get more playing time in the back half of the schedule. He
6. Cody Hagen - WR
Cody Hagen has officially played in too many games to redshirt this season. It feels like Hagen is one more injury to the wide receivers away from getting consistent playing time. Hagen was one of the most decorated wide receivers and sprinters to come out of the state of the Utah. Hagen could also bring a new wrinkle to the BYU offense: the speed to consistently get behind the defense. Hagen will continue to be a factor on special teams, but we think he could grow into a role within the offense as well.