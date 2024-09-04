SP+ Predicts BYU's First Road Game at SMU
BYU is 1-0 and preparing for its first road game of the season at SMU. The Mustangs opened as double-digit favorites over the Cougars. SP+, a predictive algorithm created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its prediction for BYU-SMU. SP+ gives BYU a 24% chance to win with an expected score of 35-24 in favor of the Mustangs.
The SP+ projection was nearly identical to the betting line. The Cougars opened as a 11.5-point underdogs and the over/under was set at 55. So the implied final score according to oddsmakers would be 35-24.
FPI, the official predictive algorithm of ESPN, gives BYU a 21% chance to pull off the upset.
For BYU, pulling off the upset needs to start on the defensive side of the football. The Mustangs will test BYU's defense in a major way. SMU currently holds a nine-game winning streak at home. In those nine games, the Mustangs are averaging an astonishing 53.9 points per game.
On the bright side, the Mustangs really haven't faced a defense of BYU's caliber during that time. These were the defensive efficiency metrics of those nine teams:
Opponent - Points Scored - FEI Defensive Effiency Ranking
- Houston Christian - 59 points - Not ranked (FCS opponent)
- Navy - 59 points - 78th
- North Texas - 45 points - 132nd
- Tulsa - 69 points - 123rd
- Charlotte - 34 points - 100th
- Prairie View A&M - 69 points - Not ranked (FCS opponent)
- Louisiana Tech - 38 points - 129th
- Memphis - 34 points - 99th
- Houston - 77 points - 107th
The Mustangs haven't faced a defense inside the FEI top 75 during that nine-game winning streak. BYU's defense really struggled at times in 2023. Still, the Cougars ranked 51st in defensive FEI.