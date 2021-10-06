October 6, 2021
SP+ Predicts No. 10 BYU vs Boise State

The Cougars and the Aggies square off on Saturday afternoon on ABC
Author:

Heading into a rivalry game against Boise State, BYU is 5-0 and ranked no. 10 in the country. They host Boise State on Saturday afternoon for an opportunity to improve to 6-0. The Broncos, who are 2-3 on the season, are much better than their record suggests. Boise State has suffered narrow losses at the hands of UCF and Oklahoma State  - they are just a few plays away from being 4-1 on the season.

The last time these two teams met was in 2020 - BYU dominated Boise State on the blue turf by a score of 51-17. On that night, quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

Boise State-BYU Prediction

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Boise State prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ gives BYU a 63% chance to win with a projected final score of 32-26.

The Cougars are 5.5 point favorites according to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, meaning SP+ likes BYU against the spread by a narrow margin.

SP+ Predictions

Most of BYU's 2021 opponents will also be in action this weekend. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule this season.

UCLA is favored by three touchdowns over Arizona according to SP+.

Utah travels to USC this weekend to take on the trojans. SP+ expects a close game. So close, in fact, the expected final score is 27-27 and the Utes have a 50% chance to win according to SP+.

Arizona State is putting together a nice season. The Sun Devils are back in the rankings and they take on a dangerous Stanford team this weekend. The Sun Devils have an 89% chance to win with a projected final score of 39-18.

USF has a bye this weekend. So does Utah State who lost to the Cougars last Friday.

Baylor will look to rebound after losing their first game of the season last weekend. The Bears take on West Virginia - they have a 57% chance to win according to SP+.

Virginia is a slight favorite over Louisville this weekend.

Washington State is a 4.5 point underdog against Oregon State this weekend.

