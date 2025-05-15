Sportsbook Sets the Over/Under Win Total for BYU Football in 2025
The college football season is 100 days away. Now that the Spring transfer window has come to a close, sportsbooks are setting win totals for teams in 2025. Circa Sports set the over/under win total for BYU at 7.5 games.
7.5 wins would put BYU right in the middle of the Big 12 according to Circa Sports. In general, oddsmakers aren't sure what to make of the Big 12 in 2025. The Big 12 has been the most volatile of the Power Four conferences. No team in the conference has an over/under total higher than 8.5. Arizona State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech lead the conference with over/under win totals of 8.5.
Here are the over/under projections for each team in the Big 12:
- Arizona State - 8.5
- Kansas State 8.5
- Texas Tech - 8.5
- BYU - 7.5
- Baylor - 7.5
- Iowa State - 7.5
- Kansas - 7.5
- Utah - 7.5
- Houston - 6.5
- TCU - 6.5
- Cincinnati - 6.0
- Colorado - 6.0
- Arizona - 5.5
- UCF - 5.5
- Oklahoma State - 5.0
- West Virginia - 5.0
Of the six teams with win projections of six games or less, BYU is scheduled to play five out of six. On paper, BYU has one of the more favorable schedules in the conference. However, the Big 12 has been notoriously difficult to predict. Last year, Arizona State was predicted to finish dead last in the conference before winning the Big 12. The Sun Devils were one play away from playing in the national semifinals.
