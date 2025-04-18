Starting BYU Wide Receiver Keelan Marion Will Reportedly Enter the Transfer Portal
BYU wide receiver and star kick returner Keelan Marion will enter the transfer portal according to On3 Sports. Marion, a senior, was going to start at wide receiver for BYU in 2025. Marion was a standout in Spring camp and was a candidate for a breakout season following the departure of Darius Lassiter.
While he could still have the option to return to BYU, Marion would be the biggest transfer portal loss at BYU since the portal was created. Marion was an All-American kick returner and he had a chance to go down as one of the best kick returners in program history.
Last season, Marion had two kickoff returns for touchdowns including one against rival Utah. Marion's touchdown was pivotal in a game that BYU won 22-21. As a wide receiver, Marion's role grew as the season progressed. He finished the 2024 season with 24 receptions and 346 receiving yards. He also had 96 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on jet sweeps.
Without Marion, BYU will turn to young and talented, though inexperienced, wide receivers like Cody Hagen, Tei Nacua, Dom McKenzie, and LaMason Waller. BYU will also likely turn to the transfer portal to fill Marion's scholarship. BYU already extended an offer to San Jose State transfer TreyShun Hurry on Thursday.
Tei Nacu was getting first-team reps during Spring camp. He is a candidate to take some of the reps that Keelan Marion would have taken. Cody Hagen got some playing time as a true freshman, although he was not able to participate in Spring camp due to injury. He is expected to be healthy by Fall camp.