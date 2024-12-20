SUU DL Transfer Anisi Purcell to Take BYU Visit
On Friday, Southern Utah transfer Anisi Purcell announced his plans to take a BYU visit. Purcell, a two-year starter for the Thunderbirds, will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Purcell was on a visit to Nevada earlier this week, and he will head up the road to check out BYU next.
Purcell spent three years in the program at SUU. He used his redshirt in 2022 before starting 19 out of 21 games from 2023 to 2024. Purcell has tallied 52 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks. He has been credited with 58 total quarterback pressures over the last two seasons. You can check out a few of his highlights below.
Purcell is listed as a 265-pound defensive end at Southern Utah. Given BYU's need at defensive tackle, it's most likely that he would play defensive tackle should he commit to BYU. BYU had success moving defensive ends to defensive tackle in 2024, they could be looking to use the same strategy in 2025.
On paper, defensive tackle is the most glaring need on BYU's 2025 roster. BYU is set to lose 2024 starters Blake Mangelson and John Nelson due to graduation following the Alamo Bowl. Two other scholarship defensive tackles, David Latu and Dallin Johnson, entered the transfer portal and will not be on the roster in 2025.
Purcell isn't the only transfer visitor expected on BYU's campus this weekend. There is another transfer visit scheduled, but this transfer hasn't publicly announced his plans to visit BYU.