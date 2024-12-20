SUU Transfer Kyle Sfarcioc Commits to BYU Football
On Thursday, BYU picked up its second transfer portal commitment of the week. Southern Utah offensive line transfer Kyle Sfarcioc committed to the Cougars over a competing offer from the Cal Bears.
Sfarcioc was a three-year starter at guard for SUU and will have one year of eligibility remaining. He was one of the better pass blocking offensive lineman in the FCS. Over the course of his career, which includes 733 pass block snaps, Sfarcioc has never allowed a quarterback sack. It is along the interior of the offensive line where he will play at BYU.
Sfarcioc's pass blocking is certainly the strength of his game. His run blocking has improved over the last three years, but his chief strength is defending pass rushers. BYU offensive line coach and run game coordinator TJ Woods saw enough on Sfarcioc's film to offer him a spot at BYU.
BYU is set to lose three offensive line starters to graduation following the 2024 season, and Sfarcioc's experience will be beneficial to the room.
He will compete against the likes of Sonny Makasini, Bruce Mitchell, and Austin Leausa for the open starting spot at guard. At minimum, Sfarcioc will add depth to the room. If there's one thing that became obvious during the 2024 season, it's that offensive line depth is critical to surviving a Power Four schedule.
By the end of the regular season, BYU's starting lineup along the offensive line was being shuffled around every game due to injuries.
Sfarcioc is the second transfer to commit to BYU in this cycle, joining Utah tight end transfer Carsen Ryan.