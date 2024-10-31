The 10 Highest-Graded BYU Players After Eight Games
BYU is 8-0 and firmly in the hunt for a Big 12 title. The 2024 season has been a special one so far, as the Cougars have a chance to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff. Here are the 10 highest-graded players through eight games according to PFF (minimum 80 snaps played).
1. Jake Retzlaff - 86.2
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is not only the highest-graded BYU player through eight games, he is also one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in the country. Retzlaff ranks second among Big 12 quarterbacks and 13th nationally among quarterbacks with at least 150 dropbacks. Retzlaff has been fantastic, especially over the last few weeks.
Retzlaff has improved in every facet since last season. He is managing the offense, getting into the right calls, throwing with arm strength and accuracy, and he has protected the football as well. He has 10 big-time throws this season and he is getting sacked only 14% of the time when he is pressured. His ability to navigate the pocket has improved a lot over the last month. You can see his confidence growing as the season progresses.
Retzlaff will be the key to a BYU win over Utah. If he protects the football, BYU will have a great chance to beat the Utes.
2 LJ Martin - 80.7
BYU's offense is so much better with LJ Martin in the lineup. Over the last few games, BYU's offense has been very hard to stop and Martin is a major reason why. Martin's ability to see running lanes and make defenders miss is a level above the rest of the running backs.
In games that Martin hasn't played, BYU's offense has gained 43% of available yards (excluding garbage time). In games where Martin has played, BYU's offense has gained 69% of available yards. Martin makes this offense championship caliber.
3. Darius Lassiter - 78.1
Darius Lassiter is BYU's leading receiver after eight games. He has 31 receptions for 504 yards and 4 touchdowns. Lassiter has been great, especially after the catch. He leads all BYU receivers with 179 yards after the catch, an average of 5.8 yards after the catch per reception.
Lassiter cemented himself in BYU history with his game-winning touchdown over Oklahoma State.
4. Evan Johnson - 78.1
The first BYU defender on the list is cornerback Evan Johnson. Johnson has been great this season as a cover corner. He has allowed receptions on 48% of targets, the lowest percentage of BYU defensive backs with at least 40 uniforms.
Johnson is just a sophomore, so he will be a starter for the BYU defense for the next several years.
5. Isaiah Glasker - 76.4
The rise of Isaiah Glasker has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season. Glasker went from rarely playing during his first two years in the program to one of BYU's best players on defense this season. Glasker has filled up the stat sheet through eight games. He has 20 stops (a tackle that constitutes a "failure" for the offense), tied for most on the team. He has 14 quarterbacks pressures, fourth most on the defense. He has two interceptions which is tied for the most on the defense. Glasker has been great for Jay Hill in 2024.
6. Chase Roberts - 76.4
Chase Roberts has 31 receptions this season, tied for the most on the team. He has 497 receiving yards just behind Darius Lassiter. Roberts has been the go-to guy when BYU needs to move the chains. He has a team-high 27 first downs.
7. Harrison Taggart - 75.5
Harrison Taggart has been the best run defender for Jay Hill in 2024. He also has 19 stops. Taggart has been the glue that's held the much-improved BYU run defense together. Taggart, like others on this list, is just a sophomore. He has the makings of a future star for BYU.
8. Jakob Robinson - 75.5
Jakob Robinson has lived up to the preseason hype this season. He has the best tackling grade on the BYU defense and he has been great in coverage as well. Robinson has been used in a variety of ways by Jay Hill. He has been tasked with rushing the quarterback 24 times. He has generated five quarterback pressures in 24 tries.
9. Sione Moa - 74.1
Reserve linebacker Sione Moa cracks the top 10. Moa, who has missed the last few games due to injury, has been reliable in his 86 snaps. Moa hasn't been spectacular in any single area, but he's been above average in every aspect. Getting Moa back will boost the depth of the BYU defense.
10. Faletau Satuala - 72.4
Safety Faletau Satuala is the lone true freshman to crack the top 10. Satuala has been getting better and better as the season progresses. He had his first career interception against UCF last Saturday, and he had a career high grade of 75.1. Satuala oozes potential - he is a future star for BYU.