The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Dramatic Win Over Utah
With just over a minute remaining, BYU had less than a 1% chance to beat rival Utah. An improbably comeback capped off by a Will Ferrin field goal gave BYU a 22-21 win and maintained the Cougars' perfect season. In this article, we'll look back at the 10 highest-graded players according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 10 snaps played). Eight out of the 10 highest-graded players were on the defensive side of the football.
1. Chase Roberts - 75.6
Wide receiver Chase Roberts was the highest-graded player in BYU's win. Roberts led BYU with 91 yards on 6 receptions. It was Roberts' clutch catch on the final drive that was the catalyst to the game-winning field goal.
When BYU needed someone to make a play, Roberts stepped up and made a catch that will go down in BYU-Utah rivalry history.
2. John Nelson - 74.4
BYU defensive tackle was the highest-graded player on defense. Nelson had two quarterback pressures, tied for most on the defense. He also had four stops which was tied for first. A stop is a tackle that constitues a "failure" for the offense.
BYU's defense stepped up a in a major way in the second half. Nelson was a major part of that.
3. Jakob Robinson - 72.3
BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson was great in coverage all night. Robinson was only targeted once and he didn't allow a reception. He also had a quarterback hurry on a third down that forced an incompletion.
4. Isaiah Jatta - 72.3
Right tackle Isaiah Jatta played only 12 snaps, but they were the most important snaps of the game. Jatta entered the game on the final drive after Brayden Keim left the game due to injury.
Jatta was put in an incredibly tough spot, but he delivered. Jatta didn't allow a single quarterback pressure.
5. Jack Kelly - 72.2
BYU linebacker Jack Kelly was the highest-graded linebacker in a linebacker room that was very productive. BYU's three starting linebackers were the three leading tacklers.
Kelly had four stops, tied for the most on the defense. He had the best run defense grade on Saturday night.
6. Blake Mangelson - 71.3
Another interior defensive lineman, Blake Mangelson was a force in the middle alongside John Nelson. Mangelson had a run defense grade of 76.3, third behind only Jack Kelly and John Nelson.
7. Marque Collins - 70.5
BYU defensive back Marque Collins had arguably his best game in a BYU uniform against Utah.
Collins was targeted six times but he allowed only two receptions. He also had a big tackle for loss on a critical drive in the second half.
8. Isaiah Glasker - 70.0
Isaiah Glasker had another productive game against Utah. Glasker had a sack that was called back due to a controversial facemask penalty.
Glasker ranked fourth in run defense. In total, BYU's front seven graded very highly against the run.
9. Joshua Singh - 69.3
Reserve defensive lineman Joshua Singh was productive in the 15 snaps he played. He graded well against the run with a final grade of 71.9.
10. Harrison Taggart - 65.4
Linebacker Harrison Taggart was the highest-graded pass rusher against Utah. Taggart was credited with two quarterback hits.