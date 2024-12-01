The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over Houston
On Saturday night, BYU wrapped up the 2024 regular season with a win over Houston. With the win, BYU improved to 10-2 on the season. BYU didn't control its own destiny to the Big 12 championship game going into the weekend, and they did not get the help they needed to be playing in Arlington next Saturday. BYU's postseason destiny is still to be determined, but it appears a bid to the Alamo Bowl or the Pop Tarts Bowl is most likely.
Here are the 10 highest-graded players from BYU's win over Houston (minimum 15 snaps played).
1. Ray Paulo - 86.9
BYU tight end Ray Paulo was the highest-graded BYU player on Saturday night. The Cougars won this game with their rushing attack, and it was Paulo that had the highest run-block grade against Houston.
2. Tanner Wall - 79.0
BYU safety Tanner Wall had his best game in a BYU uniform against Houston. On a night where the BYU defense struggled to tackle at times, Wall stepped up and was BYU's best tackler. He finished with a team-high tackling grade of 88.4.
3. Blake Mangelson - 76.0
Blake Mangelson has been one of the most consistent players on the BYU football team in 2024. Mangelson was good again against Houston, finishing with the second best run defense behind only safety Tanner Wall.
4. Jake Retzlaff - 73.8
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been a mainstay on the top 10 list this season. Retzlaff was effective once again, finishing with 224 total yards of offense and 2 rushing touchdowns. Retzlaff completed only eight passes, a career low, but he averaged 20.9 yards per completion. Retzlaff was a couple drops away from putting up bigger numbers.
Retzlaff was credited with two big-time throws against Houston.
5. Chase Roberts - 73.5
Another player that's been in the top 10 throughout the season, BYU veteran wide receiver was good again against Houston. Roberts led BYU in receiving with 76 receiving yards on 3 receptions. His 52-yard reception at the end of the first half setup a touchdown right before halftime.
6. Raider Damuni - 71.2
Sophomore safety Raider Damuni had the second best tackling grade against Houston. The safety group stepped up in terms of tackling and Damuni was a big part of that. He has positioned himself to compete for one of the starting safety spots next season.
7. Weylin Lapuaho - 69.8
Weylin Lapuaho moved outside to right tackle for this game. Lapuaho played well, finishing with the best run-blocking grade among offensive lineman.
8. Keelan Marion - 68.8
BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion had three receptions for 42 yards. Marion has gotten better and better as the year has progressed. If Chase Roberts opts to leave for the NFL after this season, Marion could be BYU's top wide receiver next season.
9. Mory Bamba - 68.2
Senior cornerback Mory Bamba was the highest-graded cornerback against Houston. Bamba was targeted twice, but he didn't allow a single reception.
10. Logan Lutui - 68.1
BYU defensive end Logan Lutui, another senior, rounds out the top 10. Lutui played a well-rounded game with a tackling grade of 73.0 and a run defense grade of 66.1.