The 20 Best Individual Performances of the BYU Football Season

On Saturday, BYU wrapped up one of the most impressive nine-game stretches in program history. Over the last nine games, the Cougars are 7-2 with five wins over P5 teams - a new program record. Three of those P5 schools are competing for spots in their conferences' championship games. As of the time of this article, Utah is the odds-on favorite to win the PAC-12 South. Washington State is a win over Oregon away from leading the PAC-12 North, and Virginia is a win over Pitt away from leading the ACC Coastal division.

BYU has also been banged up along the way - the Cougars don't have a bye week until after this week's matchup against Idaho State.

Throughout those nine games, there have been some terrific individual performances. Today, we rank the top 20 (yes, it started with 10 but ended with 20) individual performances of the BYU football season.

20. Pepe Tanuvasa vs USF

BYU struggled to contain USF quarterback Timmy McClain all night against USF. That is, with the exception of one terrific play by Pepe Tanuvasa. Tanuvasa beat McClain to the edge and took him down for a loss. He had seven total tackles on Saturday night, and he was later named the defensive MVP by the coaching staff.

19. Gunner Romney vs USF

Gunner led all receivers with 119 receiving yards against USF. Gunner connected with his brother Baylor on multiple plays for 40+ yards including a 49-yard touchdown.

18. Blake Freeland vs Arizona State

According to Pro Football Focus, Blake Freeland played his best game of the season against a very talented Arizona State defense. Freeland finished with a PFF grade of 76.7.

17. Ben Bywater vs Utah State

BYU's defense allowed only 22 yards rushing on 35 rushing attempts against Utah State. Linebacker Ben Bywater played a major role in the Cougars' ability to stop the run.

Bywater had seven solo tackles on the night including three tackles for loss and one sack. He also stuffed a 4th & 1 rushing attempt deep in BYU territory.

16. Gunner Romney vs Arizona State

Gunner Romney prepped at Chandler High school near Arizona State University. On that night, Romney led the Cougars in receiving with 95 yards and a score. Romney was only two weeks removed from a knee injury when he put together this performance.

15. Connor Pay vs Washington State

When starting center James Empey went down with a lower-body injury, freshman Connor Pay came in as his replacement. The transition from Empey to Pay was quite seamless. With Pay at center, BYU continued to move the ball on the ground and grind out the road victory.

14. Baylor Romney vs USF

Baylor Romney replaced injured quarterback Jaren Hall in the starting lineup against USF. Romney was simply great. He completed 20/25 passes for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns. He commanded the offense, hit on multiple deep shots downfield, and had a passer rating of 222.1.

With the victory over USF, Romney improved to 3-0 as BYU's starting quarterback.

13. Kaleb Hayes vs Utah State

The Oregon State transfer played the best game of his young BYU career. Hayes was targeted multiple times in single coverage downfield, and he consistently made plays. Hayes was credited with two PBUs, and he forced multiple incompletions by playing great coverage.

12. Neil Pau'u vs Arizona

In the first game of the season, BYU was without starting wide receivers Gunner Romney, Samson Nacua, and Puka Nacua. Pau'u, who was the lone starter left in the lineup, stepped up in a major way. Pau'u finished with 8 receptions for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns.

11. Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State

Tyler Allgeier was dominant when BYU needed him most. BYU was holding onto a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter when Allgeier iced the game with a 67-yard run. Allgeier was a yard shy from the end zone on the long run, so he punched it in for six a few plays later.

Allgeier finished with a career high (at the time) 214 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

10. Clark Barrington vs Virginia

BYU's offense absolutely dominated the line of scrimmage against Virginia, and they were led by Clark Barrington at right guard. Barrington had his best game of the season according to Pro Football Focus with a grade of 80.6.

9. Keenan Pili vs Arizona

Keenan Pili's injury against Arizona State changed the course of the season for the BYU defense. Against Arizona in the season opener, Pili was fantastic. He totaled 17 tackles, one sack, and one TFL.

8. Jaren Hall vs Baylor

I know I know, some of the deep balls to Puka Nacua were slightly underthrown. According to Aaron Roderick, however, that can be by design.

After watching Hall throw some darts against Virginia, it is my opinion that Jaren Hall was not fully healthy against Baylor. Some of those underthrows were not on purpose. Either way, don't let that overshadow that fact that Jaren Hall threw for 342 yards and a score against a very talented defense. Single games of 300+ passing yards against talented defenses have been rare in independence.

7. Nacua brothers vs Virginia

Not technically an individual performance, but being brothers is close enough for our purposes. The Nacua brothers combined for 249 yards of total offense against Virginia.

Puka Nacua: 107 yards receiving, 28 yards rushing

Samson Nacua: 107 yards receiving, 7 yards rushing

6. Malik Moore vs Washington State

During the first two WSU drives of the game, BYU's defense was struggling to stop the Cougars' run-and-shoot attack. That was until a Malik Moore interception in the end zone gave BYU its first defensive stop of the game.

Most fans will remember Moore's two dropped interceptions in the second half, and so will Moore. While it certainly would have helped the Cougars' chances had Moore reeled in one of those two interceptions, Moore still deserves a lot of credit for putting himself in position on those plays. On the first drop, Moore's PBU saved a touchdown.

5. Jaren Hall vs Virginia

BYU's offense broke multiple records on Saturday when they outscored Virginia 66-49 to improve to 7-2 on the season. 66 points was the most BYU has ever scored against a Power Five program. The previous record was 59 against UCLA in 2008.

Jaren Hall was a big reason for BYU's offensive explosion against Virginia. Hall finished with 349 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also had 42 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.

4. Tyler Allgeier vs Washington State

Tyler Allgeier carried BYU to a victory over Washington State. Allgeier finished with 191 rushing yards on 32 carries. Most important, were his efforts to close out the game on the final drive.

With 4:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, Washington State scored a touchdown cutting BYU's lead to two: 21-19. On the ensuing drive, BYU handed the ball to Allgeier on every play, and Washington State had no answer for Allgeier's physicality. Allgeier ran for 41 yards on the final drive and three first downs to seal the victory.

3. Puka Nacua vs Baylor

Although BYU suffered a loss at the hands of Baylor, Puka Nacua looked like the best player on the field that day. Baylor had no answer for the Washington transfer, as Nacua racked up 168 receiving yards.

2. Jaren Hall vs Utah

Jaren Hall did something no BYU quarterback has done since Max Hall in 2009: beat Utah. Hall's statistics don't necessarily jump off the page, at least not for common fans who haven't watched the last ten years of the BYU-Utah rivalry. Hall was 18/30 for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 92 yards on the ground.

However, Hall committed zero turnovers (something that has been darn near impossible for BYU quarterbacks over the last decade) and took advantage of scoring opportunities. When throwing windows tightened in the red zone, Hall still threw for three touchdowns.

Hall also iced the victory on the final drive with his legs.

1. Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia

No surprises here. Tyler Allgeier was simply fantastic against Virginia. Allgeier ran for a staggering 266 yards on 29 carries and 5 touchdowns.

266 rushing yards is a career high for Tyler Allgeier.

Five rushing touchdowns is not only a career high for Allgeier, it also ties a BYU record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game.

266 rushing yards is the third most in a single game in BYU history. Allgeier was only 20 yards behind the record set by Jamaal Williams against Toledo in 2016.