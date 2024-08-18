The BYU Defense Grabs Multiple Interceptions During Saturday's Scrimmage
On Saturday evening, Kalani Sitake and the BYU football team kicked off the second scrimmage of 2024 Fall camp. The Cougars had the opportunity to scrimmage at Lavell Edwards Stadium for the first time since the grass was replaced earlier this year. The media was not permitted to watch any part of the scrimmage, but BYU did release a few highlights. In the highlights, the BYU defense grabbed four interceptions, headlined by a pick-six from Marque Collins and a one-handed interception from Isaiah Glasker.
Collins stepped in front of a pass intended for Chase Roberts. He broke the Roberts tackle attempt and took it back for six. The quarterback that threw the interception was not revealed. If the highlight doesn't show the quarterback, it typically means either Jake Retzlaff or Gerry Bohanon threw it.
Isaiah Glasker was covering BYU tight end Keanu Hill when he reached up and secured the one-handed interception. The quarterback that threw that interception was not revealed either.
Other interceptions included a pair of takeaways from BYU safety Ethan Slade. His first interception was a softly-thrown ball from Treyson Bourguet. He stepped in front of a pass attempted for Keelan Marion for his second interception.
Other Scrimmage Highlights
- A throw over the middle from Gerry Bohanon to Parker Kingston for a 20-yard gain
- A TFL from Aisea Moa - Moa moved from defensive end to linebacker this camp
- A back-shoulder connection from Jake Retzlaff to Chase Roberts
- A swing pass from Gerry Bohanon to Sione Moa for a first down
- A Mory Bamba PBU defending Darius Lassiter
- A third-down conversion from McCae Hillstead to Marquis Taliulu (formerly Marquis Montgomery)
- A touchdown pass from Gerry Bohanon to Chase Roberts