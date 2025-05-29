The BYU Football Team is Back for Summer Workouts
After a couple weeks off, the BYU football team is back for Summer workouts. The players will participate in Summer conditioning from now until Fall camp begins near the end of July.
In the meantime, they will also organize player-run-practices (PRPs) until Fall camp begins. The BYU coaching staff is not permitted to run practices before Fall camp begins, hence the need for PRPs. Those workouts already started last week and will ramp up now that all players are back for workouts.
The Summer is a critical time for quarterbacks and receivers to get on the same page and to develop chemistry between one another. That could be especially true this offseason, as the status of BYU starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff remains unknown. Until a decision on Retzlaff's future is made, BYU backups McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier will need to prepare for the 2025 season as if they are going to be the starter.
Treyson Bourguet posted a few clips from a throwing session with a few wide receivers earlier this week. Bourguet and Hillstead were the only two quarterbacks in the clips. Bear Bachmeier is likely wrapping up the Spring term at Stanford which concludes on June 10th.