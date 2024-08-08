The BYU Offense Responds on Tuesday After a Dominant Defensive Showing on Monday
The first full week of BYU 2024 Fall camp is in the books. On Wednesday, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with the media to recap the first week of camp. Sitake told the media that the "offense had the better day" on Tuesday following a dominant performance by the defense on Monday.
“We went live on a good portion of practice yesterday," Sitake said. "Offense had the better day. We were able to do some situational football for the first time in camp. Looking forward to doing a little bit more of that [on Thursday]. I think in terms of install we are almost there. Now its just play ball and let the guys compete.”
The rebound from the offense is a good sign for BYU and the overall trajectory of the team. On Monday, the defense put a dominant practice together during which neither Gerry Bohanon nor Jake Retzlaff completed a pass during the media portion. The defense was getting pressure on the quarterback, shutting down the run, and forcing turnovers.
After one week of camp, all eyes are still on the battle for the starting quarterback spot. Sitake said the reps with the first-team offense continue to be split 50/50 between Bohanon and Retzlaff. Sitake then reiterated what Aaron Roderick said last week: that there is no set timeline on the competition.
“We’ve been through quarterback battles before. We have decided early we have decided late. We are not new to this,” Sitake said.
After photo day on Wednesday, BYU continues Fall camp with a practice on Thursday afternoon.