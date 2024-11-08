The Five Most Critical Players for No. 9 BYU against Rival Utah
No. 9 BYU football will make the short trip up I-15 to take on rival Utah on Saturday night. The BYU-Utah rivalry is always signficant, but it's especially significant this season. BYU is in first place in a contested Big 12 race and the Cougars are currently in position to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
BYU is favored by 3-5 points over Utah in this game depending on the sportsbook. Here are the five most critical players for BYU against Utah.
1. LJ Martin - RB
BYU's offense has been so much better with LJ Martin in the lineup. In games that Martin hasn't played, BYU's offense has gained 43% of available yards (excluding garbage time). In games where Martin has played, BYU's offense has gained 69% of available yards. Martin makes this offense championship caliber.
Martin will be without a doubt one of the most important players in this game. Utah's lone weakness on defense, at times, has been stopping the run. Expect a heavy dose of LJ Martin early. If Martin can get going, the rest of BYU's offense will start to open up.
Martin is coming off back-to-back games of more than 100 rushing yards. Utah will be the best run defense Martin has faced this season.
2. Jake Retzlaff - QB
Jake Retzlaff will be tasked with leading a rising BYU offense against a stout Utah defense. The Utes rank 15th in total defense and 11th in scoring defense. Retzlaff's running ability could be the difference in this game. If Retzlaff can pick up two or three key first downs with his legs (or even more importantly, help convert in the redzone), that could be the difference between scoring 17 or 27 points. In a game where the first team to 20 will probably win, all eyes will be on Jake Retzlaff.
If Retzlaff protects the football and doesn't give Utah's offense any short fields, Utah is going to have a hard time putting up points.
If Retzlaff can protect the football and help BYU cash in on scoring chances like he has all season, BYU will win this game.
3. Isaiah Glasker - LB
The most dangerous weapons for Utah's offense are tight end Brant Kuithe and running back Micah Bernard. One BYU defender will be tasked with defending both of them: linebacker Isaiah Glasker. Glasker is BYU's best linebacker in coverage. It's likely Isaiah Glasker that will be tasked with with covering Brant Kuithe on passing downs.
Glasker will also be key when it comes to defending the run. It was Isaiah Glasker that made some important stops in the run game against Oklahoma State when Ollie Gordon was rolling. Stopping Micah Bernard is the key to stopping the Utah offense.
Utah is 3-4 against FBS opponents this season. In three wins, Bernard has averaged 141 rushing yards per game. In four losses, Bernard has been held to 82 yards per game.
Good run defense requires high-level execution from all 11 players on the field, but Isaiah Glasker will be especially important against Utah.
4. Bruce Mitchell - OL
Historically, Utah has run a very aggressive defense. Given the struggles of their offense in 2024, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Utah defense turn up the heat on Jake Retzlaff to try and force turnovers.
In fact, you can almost guarantee it.
The primary weakness for Jake Retzlaff has been throwing against a blitz. Retzlaff's TD/Int ratio is 13:2 when he is not blitzed and PFF credits him with 10 big-time throws. Against the Blitz, Retzlaff's TD/Int ratio drops to 5:5 and he has no big-time throws. You can bet Utah will force Retzlaff to beat the blitz.
The offensive lineman tasked with identifying the defense and setting up the protection is converted defensive lineman Bruce Mitchell. Mitchell has started for BYU at center since starter Connor Pay was injured against Baylor.
This will be the biggest test of the season for Mitchell and it will come in his fifth career start along the offensive line.
5. Blake Mangelson - DL
We have already talked about Utah running back Micah Bernard. Stopping Utah's offense starts with stopping Micah Bernard. BYU defensive lineman Blake Mangelson is not one of the players that has been discussed in the national media when they talk about BYU's undefeated start, but he has been an absolutely critical component. Mangelson is the highest-graded BYU defensive lineman against the run this seaon.
If Mangelson and the senior-laden BYU defensive line can stop the Utah running game, Utah will not be able to consistenly move the ball through the air. Stopping the run on early downs will create turnover opportunities for the BYU defense and it will translate to stops.
Blake Mangelson is one of the most important players for BYU on defense and his performance will be critical on Saturday night.