The Risers and Fallers in the First College Football Playoff Rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. Like usual, there were various teams who were either risers or fallers relative to their most recent rankings in the AP poll. Below is a recap of the risers, fallers, and new entrants in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

First, here are the initial College Football Playoff rankings:

Georgia Alabama Michigan State Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Oklahoma Wake Forest

Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Auburn Texas A&M BYU Ole Miss Mississippi State Kentucky NC State Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Fresno State San Diego State Pittsburgh

Risers

These were the teams that were risers in the first CFP rankings relative to the AP poll.

Alabama - Ranked #2 in CFP rankings, was ranked #3 in latest AP poll

Michigan State - Ranked #3 in CFP rankings, was ranked #5 in latest AP poll

Ohio State - Ranked #5 in CFP rankings, was ranked #6 in latest AP poll

Oregon - Ranked #4 in CFP rankings, was ranked #7 in latest AP poll

Michigan - Ranked #7 in CFP rankings, was ranked #9 in latest AP poll

Wake Forest - Ranked #9 in CFP rankings, was ranked #10 in latest AP poll

Baylor - Ranked #12 in CFP rankings, was ranked #14 in latest AP poll

BYU - Ranked #15 in CFP rankings, was ranked #17 in latest AP poll

Fresno State - Ranked #23 in CFP rankings, was ranked #25 in latest AP poll

Fallers

These were the teams that were risers in the first CFP rankings relative to the AP poll.

Cincinnati - Ranked #6 in CFP rankings, was ranked #2 in latest AP poll

Oklahoma - Ranked #8 in CFP rankings, was ranked #4 in latest AP poll

Notre Dame - Ranked #10 in CFP rankings, was ranked #8 in latest AP poll

Auburn - Ranked #13 in CFP rankings, was ranked #12 in latest AP poll

Texas A&M - Ranked #14 in CFP rankings, was ranked #13 in latest AP poll

Ole Miss - Ranked #16 in CFP rankings, was ranked #15 in latest AP poll

Iowa - Ranked #22 in CFP rankings, was ranked #19 in latest AP poll

These teams were ranked in the AP poll and are no longer ranked:

UTSA - Not ranked in CFP rankings, was ranked #17 in latest AP poll

Houston - Not ranked in CFP rankings, was ranked #20 in latest AP poll

Coastal Carolina - Not ranked in CFP rankings, was ranked #21 in latest AP poll

Penn State - Not ranked in CFP rankings, was ranked #22 in latest AP poll

SMU - Not ranked in CFP rankings, was ranked #23 in latest AP poll

Louisiana-Lafayette - Not ranked in CFP rankings, was ranked #24 in latest AP poll

New Entrants

These are the teams that were not ranked in the AP poll, but made the cut in the most recent CFP rankings.

Pittsburgh - Ranked #25 in CFP rankings, was ranked not ranked in latest AP poll

Minnesota - Ranked #20 in CFP rankings, was ranked not ranked in latest AP poll

Wisconsin - Ranked #21 in CFP rankings, was ranked not ranked in latest AP poll

NC State - Ranked #19 in CFP rankings, was ranked not ranked in latest AP poll

Mississippi State - Ranked #17 in CFP rankings, was ranked not ranked in latest AP poll

San Diego State - Ranked #24 in CFP rankings, was ranked not ranked in latest AP poll

