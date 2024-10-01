The 'Science' Behind BYU Punter Sam Vander Haar's Fake Punt on 4th and 10
BYU’s victory over Baylor was filled with pivotal moments, including Crew Wakley’s game-sealing interception, but Sam Vander Haar’s fake punt in the second half was equally electric. The play set up BYU’s only points in the second half - a field goal that contributed to the win.
In an interview with BYUtv Sports Nation, Vander Haar explained the thought process behind the play, which came on a 4th and 10. "We've been developing that for a few weeks, just waiting for the right look," Vander Haar said. "It was a 4th and 10, which is a little riskier than what we normally go for, but as soon as [Kelly] Poppinga called out the green light, I was like, 'Let’s run it.'"
Even in such a late game high-pressure situation, Vander Haar embraced the opportunity. "I love fakes," he said. "Every game I tell Coach Pop, ‘Please call it!’ Running with the ball is comfortable for me, thanks to my Australian football background."
Vander Haar, in humble fashion, gave his blockers the credit. "Everyone sees me running, but if I don’t have all the guys blocking and doing their assignments, it doesn’t work," he noted. "Everyone sees the end product, but I don’t get that if we don’t block the right way."
This wasn't the first time this season that BYU’s special teams has impacted games in a major way (looking at you, Parker Kingston). Vander Haar pointed out the unit’s dedication under coach Kelly Poppinga. "It’s just the guys buying in," he said. "You can’t run plays like that unless everyone is on board." Vander Haar also played a key role in the fourth quarter, pinning Baylor deep in their territory with very precise punts. One punt landed at Baylor’s three-yard line, setting the stage perfectly for BYU’s defense. "I try not to think about the result and just focus on my process," he said. "The less I care about my actual job in the moment, the better I typically punt."
The Australian punter, who isn’t a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has embraced the team culture and faith of the program. "I love being a part of this group," he said. "Learning about the faith aspect has been something I really appreciate. It’s making football easier because I’m focusing on something bigger than the game, like a lot of the guys here."
BYU’s special teams unit continues to come up clutch in big moments, and Vander Haar’s contributions will only become more important as the season progresses. We’re looking forward to seeing the next trick up his sleeve.