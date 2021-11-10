Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    The Three Teams Standing Between BYU and a NY6 Bowl

    BYU came in at no. 14 in the latest CFP rankings
    On Tuesday, the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled. The Cougars, who were ranked no. 15 last week, moved up one spot to no. 14. 

    Here are the updated College Football Playoff rankings.

    1. Georgia
    2. Alabama
    3. Oregon
    4. Ohio State
    5. Cincinnati
    6. Michigan
    7. Michigan State
    8. Oklahoma
    9. Notre Dame
    10. Oklahoma State
    11. Texas A&M
    12. Wake Forest
    13. Baylor
    14. BYU
    15. Ole Miss
    16. NC State
    17. Auburn
    18. Wisconsin
    19. Purdue
    20. Iowa
    21. Pittsburgh
    22. SDSU
    23. UTSA
    24. Utah
    25. Arkansas

    Many fans have asked where would BYU need to be ranked to make a NY6 bowl. The answer? It depends. As things currently stand, three teams stand between BYU and an at-large bid to a New Year's Six Bowl. Here are the three teams.

    1. #13 Baylor

    Gunner Romney vs Baylor

    After suffering a loss against TCU last weekend, Baylor slide to no. 13 in the latest rankings and third in the Big 12. If the season ended today, Baylor would not qualify for the Big 12 championship or, as a result, the automatic Big 12 bid. Therefore, the Bears are directly competing against the Cougars for an at-large bid.

    Most difficult game remaining: 11/13 vs Oklahoma (32% chance to  win according to ESPN FPI)

    2. #10 Oklahoma State

    First things first, why did we skip #12 Wake Forest and #11 Texas A&M? If the season ended today, Wake Forest would be the automatic qualifier out of the ACC, and Texas A&M would automatically qualify for the SEC's spot in the Sugar Bowl.

    If the season ended today, here is how the NY6 would look:

    • Orange Bowl: Georgia (1) vs Oregon (4)
    • Cotton Bowl: Alabama (2) vs Oregon (3)
    • Rose Bowl: Michigan (6, auto) vs Utah (24, auto)
    • Peach Bowl: Cincinnati (5, G5 auto) vs Michigan State (7, at large)
    • Fiesta Bowl: Wake Forest (9, auto) vs Notre Dame (9, at large)
    • Sugar Bowl: Texas A&M (11, auto) vs Oklahoma (8, auto)

    Therefore, the next team competing against BYU for an at-large spot is #10 Oklahoma State. BYU will need Oklahoma State to lose at least one more game, but likely two more games before the season ends.

    Most difficult game remaining: 11/27 vs Oklahoma (43% chance to win according to ESPN FPI)

    3. #9 Notre Dame

    In the above bowl scenarios, #9 Notre Dame would be the last team to qualify for an at-large bid. Virginia could do the Cougars a major favor next week with a win over the Fighting Irish.

    Most difficult game remaining: 11/13 @ Virginia (55% chance to win according to ESPN FPI)

