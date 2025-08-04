Three BYU Players Named to PFF Preseason All-Big 12 Team
On Monday morning, Pro Football Focus unveiled their preseason All-Big 12 team. Three BYU players made the cut.
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts, linebacker Isaiah Glasker, and kicker Will Ferrin were selected by PFF.
Chase Roberts will pursue his first 1,000-yard season in 2025. Roberts led the Cougars with 854 receiving yards last season. Rorberts will be the undisputed top target at WR.
Isaiah Glasker is coming off one of the most impressive breakout seasons in recent history. Glasker has the potential to be an NFL Draft selection in 2026. He impacted every facet of the game in 2024.
Here is the PFF preseason All-Big 12 team:
- QB: Sam Leavitt - ASU
- RB: Jaheim White - WVU
- WR: Chase Roberts - BYU
- WR: Jordyn Tyson - ASU
- WR: Eric McCalister - TCU
- TE: Tanner Koziol - Houston
- LT: Jordan Seaton - Colorado
- LG: Tanoa Togiai - Utah
- C: Bryce Foster - Kansas
- RG: Omar Aigbedion - Baylor
- RT: Spencer Fano - Utah\
DT: Lee Hunter - Texas Tech
DT: Domonique Orange - Iowa State
DE: David Bailey - Texas Tech
DE: Nyjalik Kelly - UCF
LB: Austin Romaine - Kansas State
LB: Isaiah Glasker - BYU
CB: Jontez Williams - Iowa State
CB: DJ McKinney - Colorado
S: Bud Clark - TCU
S: Tao Johnson - Utah
Flex: Xavion Alford - ASU
K: Will Ferrin - BYU
P: Palmer Williams - Baylor
RS: Josh Cameron - Baylor
LS: Drew Clausen - Iowa State