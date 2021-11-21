Three Games that Helped BYU's NY6 Chances, Three that Hurt

Even though BYU's win over Georgia Southern was ugly at times, the Cougars kept their slim NY6 hopes alive with a win over the Eagles. Over the last few weeks, we have covered BYU's path to a NY6 bowl in depth. Today, we look at three Saturday games that helped BYU's NY6 chances, and three that hurt their NY6 chances.

Three games that helped BYU's NY6 chances

1. Utah 38 | Oregon 7

No team helped BYU's chances more than Utah on Saturday night. With a dominant victory over Oregon, the Utes helped BYU in two ways:

Eliminated the PAC-12 from playoff contention (One of the four key dominoes we outlined earlier this week) Boosted BYU's strength of record; BYU will have a win over a top-20 team when the new CFP rankings come out on Tuesday

The Cougars needed a favor from their arch rival, and the Utes pulled through.

2. Ohio State 56 | Michigan State 7

Before this game, we said Michigan State would need to lose twice to drop below BYU in the rankings. That could still be true. However, Michigan State trailed Ohio State 49-0 AT THE HALF.

This game was so lopsided that it might drop Michigan State below BYU in the upcoming CFP rankings. Even if it doesn't, Michigan State is now a team that could create an at-large spot for BYU should they lose next week to Penn State.

3. Clemson 48 | Wake Forest 27

This was another one of the four key dominoes that we outlined earlier this week. Wake Forest's loss essentially ensures that only one ACC team will qualify for a NY6 Bowl.

Three games that hurt BYU's NY6 chances

1. Oklahoma 28 | Iowa State 21

An Oklahoma loss to Iowa State would have been the cherry on top of a very productive day for BYU's NY6 hopes. Instead, Iowa State fell short of an upset and the Sooners remain ahead of BYU in the rankings on Tuesday.

Remember, one of the four key dominoes is that Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, or Baylor must lose and drop below BYU in the rankings.

2. Oklahoma State 23 | Texas Tech 0

An Oklahoma State loss to Texas Tech would have guaranteed that either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma would be forced to suffer a third loss when they play each other next week. Instead, Oklahoma State's win creates a worst-case scenario where Oklahoma could beat Oklahoma State next weekend, and the Cowboys could remain ahead of BYU in the rankings with only two losses.

3. Baylor 20 | Kansas State 10

A third Big 12 games makes our list. As things currently stand, Baylor would be directly competing with BYU for an at-large spot. Since the Bears hold the head-to-head victory over the Cougars, they would need to suffer a third (probably regular season) loss to drop below BYU.

Takeaways

Overall, Saturday's results improved BYU's chances of making a NY6 bowl. The games that helped BYU's chances were critical, while the games that hurt BYU's chances were not deal breakers. An Oregon win over Utah, for example, probably would have shut the door on BYU's chances.

BYU still needs help over the next to weeks to make a NY6 bowl. However, the Cougars still have path, and that path became more attainable on Saturday.