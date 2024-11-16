Three Keys to a BYU Win Over Kansas
On Saturday night, No. 6 BYU will look to remain unbeaten as they host the surging Kansas Jayhawks. After starting the season 1-5, Kansas has won two out of their last three including convincing wins over Houston and Iowa State, and a narrow loss to rival Kansas State. The Jayhawks are hoping to keep their postseason aspirations alive, while BYU is looking to remain in the lead in the Big 12 standings. Here are three keys to a BYU win over Kansas.
1. Find Ways to Manufacture Stops
Kansas has a very dangerous offense that is capable of giving the BYU defense problems. The Jayhawks have one of the best backfields in the conference in Jaylon Daniels and Devin Neal. Kansas ranks 14th nationally in rushing offense.
Kansas is going to move the football against the BYU defense. The Jayhawks are also good at staying on the field - Kansas ranks fourth nationally in third down offense. Forcing four or five Kansas punts might be too much to ask for. Jay Hill and his staff will have to find a way to manufacture stops. And they might have to get creative to do it.
Kansas scored on six consecutive possessions against Iowa State. What can the BYU defense do to get off the field? Throughout the season, BYU's defense has been one of the best nationally at taking the ball away.
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been turnover-prone at times this season. He has thrown nine interceptions in nine games. However, he has only thrown one interception in the last four games. Hill will need to mix up looks and force Daniels into some mistakes. Whether it's applying pressure or forcing interceptions, BYU has to get some pressure on Daniels. He has fumbled eight times this season. BYU needs to pressure him early and often.
And when the BYU defense finds themselves in third-and-long situations, they need to take advantage. Getting three or four stops might be enough to win the game.
Whether it's a a timely turnover on downs, a punt, or an interception, it doesn't matter. BYU has to find ways to manufacture stops in this game.
2. Get Off to a Quick Start
In wins over Houston and Iowa State, Kansas was downright dominant in the first half. The Jayhawks averaged 29.5 points in the first halves of those games. They scored on 9/11 possessions and scored eight touchdowns.
When Kansas gets rolling early, they can be hard to stop.
BYU needs to get off to a good start on Saturday night. The first possession or two for the BYU offense will be critical. If BYU can get on the board early and manufacture a stop or two on defense, BYU will have the chance to take control of the game.
If BYU doesn't get off to a good start, this game could turn into a shootout.
3. It's Your Turn, Mr. Retzlaff
For as good as the Kansas offense can be, the defense can be just as bad. The Jayhawks rank 72nd in rushing defense and 89th in passing defense. Kansas isn't particularly good in any specific area (except maybe forcing turnovers), so a balanced offense like BYU's has a chance to put up big numbers against the Jayhawks. This is a game that Jake Retzlaff can take over, but he has to protect the football. Turnovers doomed BYU against Kansas last year, and it will be important to protect the football in this matchup.
There have been games where Jake Retzlaff has only needed to manage the game. This isn't one of those games. Jake Retzlaff will have to be effective and efficient against Kansas. He has shown an ability to do that against the likes of UCF and Baylor.
A good run game will be Jake Retzlaff's best friend in this game. Aaron Roderick will need to get LJ Martin going early. If BYU can establish the run, the play action opportunities will be there for Retzlaff. Retzlaff has been fantastic in play-action situations this season. Those opportunities only open up when the run game is working.
If BYU is going to win this game, it will require an efficient performance from Jake Retzlaff.