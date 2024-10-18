Three Keys to a BYU Win over Oklahoma State
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are back in action on Friday against Oklahoma State. The Cougars are 6-0 and looking to remain unbeaten when they host the 3-3 Oklahoma State. According to reports, the Cowboys will start backup quarterback Garret Rangel as they look to spark their offense. Today, we're talking about three keys to a BYU win over Oklahoma State.
1. Put Garret Rangel in obvious passing downs
If those reports are correct, Garret Rangel will make his first start of the season against BYU. In his career, Rangel has completed 50.9% of his 171 pass attempts. He has passed for 1,024 passing yards in his career and his total TD/Int ratio is 7:6. Rangel is not a proven passer by any stretch.
He's also not much of a runner. He has 36 carries in his career and he has 30 total rush yards. He has taken 10 sacks in his career which take away from his rushing totals, but no matter how you slice it, he hasn't had a lot of success on the ground. He is not a statue in the pocket - he has been sacked on 17% of his pressures - but he's not a major rushing threat either.
BYU needs to stop Ollie Gordon first and foremost. If the Cougars can contain the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner and put Rangel in obvious passing downs, the BYU defense will have multiple chances for takeaways on Friday night. It will be challenging for Rangel to piece three or four chain-movers together on the same drive. If BYU puts Rangel in 3rd & 6 or longer, it will be a recipe for success.
That would play right into the hands of the BYU defense, who ranks first nationally in defensive pass efficiency.
2. Protect the Football
BYU is the better football team in this game. Full stop. If the Cougars play a clean game and protect the football, it will be really challenging for the Pokes to leave Lavell Edwards Stadium with a win.
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff has improved in this area. In the first three games of the year, Retzlaff had four turnovers. He's cut that number in half with two turnovers over his last three games.
On a cold night in potentially wet conditions, BYU needs to hold onto the ball and not gift points to Oklahoma State.
3. Dominate on the Ground
Oklahoma State has been one of the worst run defenses in the country and the worst run defense in the Big 12. Against four Power Four opponents this year, the Cowboys have allowed 293 rushing yards per game. Stopping the run has been the top priority for the Oklahoma State defense during the bye week.
BYU needs to dominate on the ground in this game. The weather conditions could make things more difficult in the passing game. With a stable of running backs that's finally healthy, BYU needs to move the ball with consistency on the ground.
Oklahoma State will be without its top two linebackers in Collin Oliver and Nick Martin. Regardless of the adjustments that Oklahoma State made during the bye week, BYU needs to establish some dominance on the ground in this game.
BYU has not had a breakout game in the ground game this season, partially driven by the revoling door at running back. BYU ranks 85th nationally in rushing yards per game, averaging 140 yards per game.