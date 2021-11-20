Three Things to Know About BYU vs Georgia Southern

BYU takes on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history

For the first time in program history, BYU will take on Georgia Southern on Saturday. The Cougars, who are 8-2 and ranked no. 14 in the latest CFP rankings, are playing in the state of Georgia for only the fourth time in program history.

Here are three things you need to know about BYU-Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern runs a unique scheme that includes triple option principles. Unlike most triple option schemes, however, it is mostly based out of shotgun formations. Like any team that implements the triple option, the Eagles rely on running the football.

So far this season, Georgia Southern has averaged 363 yards of total offense per game, and 58% of those yards have on the ground. The Eagles throw for just 154 yards per game.

BYU will create a lot of problems for the Georgia Southern offense if it can put the Eagles in third and long situations. Georgia Southern ranks 122nd out of 130 FBS teams in passing offense according to Pro Football Focus.

2. BYU should dominate on the ground

The BYU offense should be able to establish the run against the Georgia Southern defense. The Eagles allow just over 150 rushing yards per game, which isn't a horrible number, but BYU's size and physicality should handle an undersized Georgia Southern defensive line. Georgia Southern's run defense ranks 121st out of 130 FBS teams according to Pro Football Focus.

BYU's bruising running back Tyler Allgeier will have the opportunity to add to the

3. BYU-Georgia Southern is a sellout

Georgia Southern announced on Friday that its game against BYU is sold out. Georgia Southern fans might now know that a good portion of the crowd will be sporting royal blue and an oval "Y" .