Top Performers from BYU's Gutsy Win Over SMU
Ugly, gutsy, gritty. Whatever you want to call it, BYU traveled to Texas and took down SMU as a double-digit underdog. Here are our top performers from BYU's 18-15 win over SMU.
1. Blake Mangelson - DL
It's hard to remember a more successful position change in recent memory than Blake Mangelson. The former defensive end moved inside to defensive tackle and the move has already paid major dividends. Mangelson was dominant on Friday, tallying 7 total tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss. He also had one sack and one quarterback hit.
It's been a few years since BYU had a dominant presence along the interior defensive line. Mangelson was dominant on Friday.
2. Jack Kelly - LB
Jack Kelly was everywhere against SMU. The Weber State transfer lived up to the lofty preseason expectations, tallying 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and a team-high 3 quarterback hits. Kelly was also tasked with spying SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings.
3. Isaiah Glasker - LB
Isaiah Glasker was part of a dominant BYU linebacker room against SMU. When SMU brought Preston Stone back into the game for one last drive, Glasker shot into the backfield for the sack. Glasker has received a lot of praise during the last few Fall camps and he flashed his potential on Friday night.
He finished with 6 tackles including a TFL, 1 sack, and 1 PBU.
4. Marque Collins - DB
SMU was driving to take the lead in the fourth quarterback before Marque Collins stepped in front of a Kevin Jennings pass and intercepted it inside the 5 yard-line. That play alone was enough to make Marque Collins a top performer against SMU
5. Harrison Taggart - LB
Harrison Taggart led a dominant BYU defense in tackles, finishing with 8 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups, and 2 quarterback kits. Taggart was everywhere.
6. Mata'ava Ta'ase - TE
The difference in this game was BYU's efficiency in the redzone. In the first quarter, Mata'ava Ta'ase made a great touchdown catch to give BYU a 7-0 lead. That touchdown kept BYU in the game once the offense started to stall.
7. Miles Davis - RB
Miles Davis didn't have many opportunities against the Mustangs, but he made one of the most important plays of the game on 4th down in BYU territory to set up the game-winning field goal. Davis took a pitch from Jake Retzlaff and used his speed to get to the sideline for 37 yards.
x