Two BYU Football Seniors Named to the Senior Bowl Watchlist
PROVO, UT - On Wednesday, two BYU seniors were named to the 2025 Senior Bowl watchlist. Defensive end Tyler Batty and quarterback Gerry Bohanon were put on the watchlist.
The Senior Bowl is the premier college all-star game that prepares college players for the NFL and allows those players to work out in front of NFL coaches. "Our scouting team has been working since last February to identify the 'best of the best' draft prospects at every level of college football for the 2025 NFL Draft," the Senior Bowl wrote in an official statement.
"It takes professional evaluators to identify future professional players and this year’s Senior Bowl staff will be comprised of thirteen scouts with over 200 years of NFL experience. Our staff will rely on decades worth of relationships at the college and NFL levels to stay on top of all the risers, career backup late-bloomers, and transfers taking advantage of opportunities in their final seasons."