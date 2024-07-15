Cougs Daily

Tyler Batty Headlines the 10 Highest-Rated BYU Players in EA Sports College Football

Casey Lundquist

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

For the first time in 11 years, the EA Sports college football video game is coming back on Monday. Here are the 10 highest-rated BYU players in the game, headlined by BYU defensive end Tyler Batty.

10. John Nelson - 79 Overall

BYU defensive tackle suffered a season-ending injury against Texas Tech last year. After Nelson went down, BYU's run defense really struggled. Nelson has a strength rating of 88.

9. Connor Pay - 79 Overall

Senior offensive lineman Connor Pay is a 79 overall. He has a strength rating of 89.

8. Gerry Bohanon - 79 Overall

Transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon is a 79 overall, meaning he will be the starting quarterback for BYU in the game.

7. Jakob Robinson - 80 Overall

BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson led the Cougars in interceptions (4) and pass break-ups last year (7). He has an elite 94 acceleration rating and a speed rating of 90.

6. Chase Roberts - 80 Overall

BYU's leading receiver in 2023, Chase Roberts, has one of the better ratings for the BYU offense.

5. Ben Bywater - 81 Overall

Ben Bywater is BYU's highest-rated linebacker in the game. He has over 240 career tackles.

4. LJ Martin - 82 Overall

Sophomore running back LJ Martin will be a fun running back to use in the game. He has a speed rating of 89 and a truck rating of 88.

3. Brayden Keim - 83 Overall

Senior offensive tackle Brayden Keim is one of BYU's top players at an 83 overall.

2. Micah Harper - 83 Overall

Micah Harper, who missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, is the highest-rated player in BYU's secondary. Harper has a 91 speed rating.

1. Tyler Batty - 84 Overall

Tyler Batty is BYU's highest-rated player at 84 overall. He has a 90 awareness rating and 84 accel

Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football