Tyler Batty Headlines the 10 Highest-Rated BYU Players in EA Sports College Football
For the first time in 11 years, the EA Sports college football video game is coming back on Monday. Here are the 10 highest-rated BYU players in the game, headlined by BYU defensive end Tyler Batty.
10. John Nelson - 79 Overall
BYU defensive tackle suffered a season-ending injury against Texas Tech last year. After Nelson went down, BYU's run defense really struggled. Nelson has a strength rating of 88.
9. Connor Pay - 79 Overall
Senior offensive lineman Connor Pay is a 79 overall. He has a strength rating of 89.
8. Gerry Bohanon - 79 Overall
Transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon is a 79 overall, meaning he will be the starting quarterback for BYU in the game.
7. Jakob Robinson - 80 Overall
BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson led the Cougars in interceptions (4) and pass break-ups last year (7). He has an elite 94 acceleration rating and a speed rating of 90.
6. Chase Roberts - 80 Overall
BYU's leading receiver in 2023, Chase Roberts, has one of the better ratings for the BYU offense.
5. Ben Bywater - 81 Overall
Ben Bywater is BYU's highest-rated linebacker in the game. He has over 240 career tackles.
4. LJ Martin - 82 Overall
Sophomore running back LJ Martin will be a fun running back to use in the game. He has a speed rating of 89 and a truck rating of 88.
3. Brayden Keim - 83 Overall
Senior offensive tackle Brayden Keim is one of BYU's top players at an 83 overall.
2. Micah Harper - 83 Overall
Micah Harper, who missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, is the highest-rated player in BYU's secondary. Harper has a 91 speed rating.
1. Tyler Batty - 84 Overall
Tyler Batty is BYU's highest-rated player at 84 overall. He has a 90 awareness rating and 84 accel