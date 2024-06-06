UCLA Transfer Choe Bryant-Strother Commits to BYU Football
On Thursday, UCLA transfer Choe Bryant-Strother committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Bryant-Strother spent four years at UCLA including the COVID season in 2020 and a redshirt season in 2021, so he has two years of eligibility remaining. Bryant-Strother appeared in 24 games for the Bruins over the last two seasons, racking up 38 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.
Bryant-Strother was a BYU target coming out of high school. He is the brother of former BYU basketball star Elijah Bryant. That connection brought Bryant-Strother and BYU together during his original recruitment, and that pre-established relationship made a difference once he entered the transfer portal during the Spring transfer window. As a high school recruit, Bryant-Strother held competing offers from more than 30 schools including the likes of LSU, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arizona, Cal, and Kentucky among others. Bryant took visits to BYU but he ended up signing with UCLA.
After entering the transfer portal, Choe took an official visit to BYU a few weeks ago. He took a few weeks to digest the visit before he locked down his recruitment and committed to BYU.
Bryant-Strother adds immediate depth to the BYU linebacker room. In a room that is fill with young, talented players, Bryant-Strother can add some more experience. He will immediately compete for a spot in the two-deep. Bryant-Strother wasn't a dominant pass rusher for the Bruins, but he was able to generate a few pressures last season which is an area that BYU lacked.
Bryant-Strother will have Fall camp to get up to speed and compete for playing time.