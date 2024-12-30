Utah Defensive Tackle Keanu Tanuvasa to Transfer to BYU
Utah starting defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa will make the trip down the I-15 and transfer to BYU. The news was first reported by CBS Sports. Tanuvasa gives the BYU defensive front, who is set to lose every starter from 2024, a major boost. Tanuvasa elevates the ceiling of not only the defensive line, but the defense as a whole.
Last week, Tanuvasa announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Tanuvasa was originally linked to programs like USC and Michigan, but BYU moved quickly to get him added to the roster.
Tanuvasa, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has connections to BYU and BYU had a need at defensive tackle. The combination of those two things made Tanuvasa a high-priority transfer target for BYU.
First and foremost, current BYU defensive tackles coach Sione Po'uha was the defensive tackles coach at Utah when Tanuvasa signed with the Utes. After signing with Utah, Tanuvasa left on his mission and Coach Po'uha made the move to BYU.
Tanuvasa's membership in the church also gives him an obvious connection to BYU. He considered BYU in his original recruitment and grew close with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.
Tanuvasa is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign for the University of Utah. A two-year starter, Tanuvasa has tallied 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble.
You can put his name in the 2025 starting lineup with a sharpie.