Utah State Transfer Max Alford Commits to BYU
On Wednesday, Utah State transfer Max Alford committed to BYU. Alford, who was once a BYU recruit in high school, will have three years of eligibility remaining. Alford was on BYU's radar during his successful prep career at Park City High School, although the Cougars never extended a scholarship offer. His relationship with BYU comes full circle as he commits to play for BYU as a transfer.
Alford played both running back and linebacker in high school, but he has played linebacker for the Aggies. As a true freshman at Utah State, Alford had 40 tackles including 4 tackles for loss. He started four games and he was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week following an eight-tackle performance against New Mexico.
On the first play of his sophomore season in 2023, Alford suffered a season-ending injury. In 2024, Alford played sparingly - he played just 11 snaps for the Utah State defense.
BYU's coaching staff presumably liked what they saw on Alford's freshman film. He will come to BYU to play under BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena.
BYU is set to return a lot of production and talent at linebacker, but they have lost two depth player in Sione and Aisea Moa. Adding Alford builds some of the reserve depth that BYU lost with the transfers of the Moa brothers.
Alford probably won't compete for a starting job, but he will add some proven production among the linebacker reserves.