Wall Street Journal Names BYU Football Top 35 'Most Valuable' Program

Casey Lundquist

A sellout crowd at Lavell Edwards Stadium takes in BYU's season-opening win over Southern Illinois
A sellout crowd at Lavell Edwards Stadium takes in BYU's season-opening win over Southern Illinois / BYU Photo
The Wall Street Journal and Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University Colombus, performed valuations of all FBS programs across the country. The premise of the analysis was this: if these programs could be sold like professional franchises, how much would they be worth?

The analysis included a look back at years worth of data including top-line revenues, cash flow growth and projections, and sustainability. While football was the emphasis, it was really a comparison of athletic departments as a whole.

Ohio State topped the list with a valuation of $1.957 billion, just ahead of Texas who had a valuation of $1.897 billion. According to this analysis, and to the surprise of nobody that follows the sport closely, the value of college football programs is very top heavy. The Ohio State football program is worth more than double Oklahoma which ranks 10th on the WSJ list.

BYU came in at no. 35 nationally with a valuation of $366 million. That ranked 6th in the Big 12 behind Kansas (17), Utah (28), Kansas State (29), Texas Tech (32), and Colorado (34).

When evaluating BYU, context is very important. The Cougars ranked 35th nationally despite being independent for the last decade, and BYU is in the final year of receiving a partial revenue share from the Big 12. For comparison, BYU ranked well ahead of the other three programs than joined the Big 12 at the same time: UCF (64), Cincinnati (68), and Houston (70).

Therefore, it's reasonable to assume that BYU will climb these rankings over the next ten years. Once BYU is enjoying the full revenue benefits of a Power Four league, the valuation will increase. In other words, if BYU were a stock, now would be a good time to buy.

Here is the complete ranking of the top 100 FBS programs. Big 12 teams and teams from Utah are in bold font.

  1. Ohio State - $1.957 billion
  2. Texas - $1.897 billion
  3. Michigan - $1.655 billion
  4. Georgia - $1.348 billion
  5. Notre Dame - $1.293 billion
  6. LSU - $1.060 billion
  7. Penn State - $1.027 billion
  8. Tennessee - $1.017 billion
  9. Texas A&M - $1.001 billion
  10. Oklahoma - $881 million
  11. Alabama - $846 million
  12. Auburn - $843 million
  13. Nebraska - $838 million
  14. Florida - $793 million
  15. Wisconsin - $734 million
  16. Washington - $662 million
  17. Kansas - $649 million
  18. Iowa - $640 million
  19. Arkansas - $616 million
  20. Oregon - $608 million
  21. Minnesota - $550 million
  22. Virginia Tech - $476 million
  23. Illinois - $453 million
  24. USC - $452 million
  25. Florida State - $446 million
  26. Maryland - $445 million
  27. Clemson - $439 million
  28. Utah - $425 million
  29. Kansas State - $420 million
  30. Ole Miss - $411 million
  31. Michigan State - $411 million
  32. Texas Tech - $389 million
  33. Indiana - $386 million
  34. Colorado - $378 million
  35. BYU - $366 million
  36. TCU - $348 million
  37. Northwestern - $341 milliion
  38. NC State - $336 million
  39. North Carolina - $327 million
  40. Miami - $326 million
  41. Iowa State - $324 million
  42. Oklahoma State - $324 million
  43. Georgia Tech - $317 million
  44. South Carolina - $312 million
  45. Arizona - $299 million
  46. Louisville - $286 million
  47. Purdue - $279 million
  48. Duke - $258 million
  49. Syracuse - $255 million
  50. Cal - $247 million
  51. Pitt - $237 million
  52. Washington State - $231 million
  53. Virginia - $218 million
  54. Boston College - $216 million
  55. UCLA - $212 million
  56. Stanford - $211 million
  57. Kentucky - $202 million
  58. Mississippi State - $197 million
  59. Rutgers - $190 million
  60. Baylor - $183 million
  61. Oregon State - $180 million
  62. Arizona State - $176 million
  63. Missouri - $168 million
  64. UCF - $132
  65. Wake Forest - $118 million
  66. Vanderbilt - $112 million
  67. SMU - $107 million
  68. Cincinnati - $92 million
  69. Boise State - $91 million
  70. Houston - $90 million
  71. SDSU - $90 million
  72. Colorado State - $74 million
  73. Wyoming - $71 million
  74. USF - $62 million
  75. UTSA - $62 million
  76. Fresno State - $62 million
  77. Temple - $59 million
  78. Liberty - $56 million
  79. East Carolina - $51 million
  80. UNLV - $50 million
  81. Memphis - $48 million
  82. West Virginia - $48 million
  83. North Texas - $45 million
  84. Utah State - $42 million
  85. UConn- $41 million
  86. FIU - $40 million
  87. Rice - $38 million
  88. Texas State - $37 million
  89. Nevada - $37 million
  90. JMU - $36 million
  91. Marshall - $35 million
  92. Tulsa - $34 million
  93. Louisiana-Lafayette - $33 million
  94. Old Dominion - $33 million
  95. App State - $33 million
  96. FAU - $33 million
  97. New Mexico State - $33 million
  98. Coastal Carolina - $32 million
  99. Georgia State - $32 million
  100. New Mexico - $29 million
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

