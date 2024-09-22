Watch: Highlights from BYU's Dominant Win Over No. 13 Kansas State
In 39 seconds of gameplay, BYU went from trailing no.13 Kansas State 6-3 to taking a 17-6 lead into the halftime locker room. The madness didn't stop there as BYU outscored Kansas State 21-3 in the second half to cruise to a 38-9 win. Here are the highlights from BYU's convincing win over Kansas State.
The BYU defense was the story of the night. Not only did the Cougars keep the Wildcats out of the endzone (for the second consecutive game against a P4 opponent), they also contributed to the scoring.
BYU's first touchdown of the night was a scoop-and-score by true freshman Tommy Prassas. Linebacker Jack Kelly knocked the ball loose and Prassas picked it up and returned it for six.
The second touchdown came off a turnover as well. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff found Chase Roberts for the quick touchdown following a Tyler Batty interception. That gave BYU a 17-6 lead.
The third touchdown was a carbon copy of the second touchdown. Harrison Taggart intercepted Avery Johnson, and BYU's offense needed only two plays to punch it into the endzone.
The fourth touchdown nearly registered on the Richter scale. After bobbling the initial punt, Parker Kingston scooped up the ball inside his own 10-yard line and outran the entire Kansas State punt coverage team for the punt return touchdown.
The fifth and final touchdown of the evening came courtesy of true freshman running back Sione Moa. Moa bounced off would-be tacklers for the 21-yard touchdown.
With the win, BYU improves to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play.